Fort Payne wins Albertville JV Invitational

The Fort Payne junior varsity girls soccer team shut out three teams en route to winning the Albertville JV Invitational last weekend.
In a 4-0 victory against Scottsboro, Yuridia Saenz scored two goals with an assist, and Kate Guice and Princessa Ramirez each scored a goal. Alondra Hernandez added an assist.
Saenz assisted Hernandez with a goal and Addie Dollar recorded two saves in Fort Payne’s 1-0 win against Albertville.
Kensly Worthy finished with two goals, Lauren Highfield added a goal and Saenz had two assists in Fort Payne’s 3-0 win against Southside. Dollar finished the match with three saves.
