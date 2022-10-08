The Geraldine Bulldogs outscored Westbrook Christian 9-0 in the second half to rally for a 16-13 triumph in a Class 3A-Region 6 battle Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the region standings, took sole possession of second place thanks to upset losses by Sylvania to Plainview and Hokes Bluff to winless Ohatchee. Geraldine’s only region loss is to Sylvania.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.