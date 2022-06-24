DeKalb County coaches constructed their 2022 All-DeKalb County Softball Team, highlighting some of the county’s top performers this season.
Plainview’s Tessa Word was voted as the county’s MVP, with teammate Lily Boswell being selected as pitcher of the year and Geraldine’s Lydia West garnering the hitter of the year honor.
Sylvania’s Molly Weaver, Harlee Turner and Alysia Ferguson were selected to the all-county squad, along with Fyffe’s Chloe Hatch and Alivia Hatch. From Geraldine, Gracey Johnson and JJ Dismuke were all-county selections. Collinsville’s Sophia Wills, Kayla Beene and Somer Stewart joined the list, with Ider’s Makinley Traylor, Savannah Seals and Sophia Murphey. Plainview’s Mia Tidmore, Abby Williams and Hannah Regula also received all-county acclaim.
Plainview finished as the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Softball Tournament champion, with Geraldine locking in the runner-up spot. Collinsville finished third, Sylvania fourth and Ider fifth, with Fyffe finishing sixth place and Valley Head rounding out this year’s tournament contenders in seventh place.
Ider and Plainview each appeared in the state tournament this season, with Geraldine and Sylvania advancing to the AHSAA East Central Regional.
Word was named Class 3A’s Hitter of the Year in addition to being selected as a first-team all-state performer for Plainview. Boswell was also named to the first team and Tidmore accumulated second-team recognition. The Bears went 46-7 this season, closing in the elimination bracket of the state tournament.
Geraldine’s West earned first-team all-state recognition in 3A, and teammate Johnson was an all-state honorable mention. The Bulldogs, coached by Casey Isbell, compiled a 27-13-1 record and closed their season in the East Central Regional.
Traylor was selected as a first-team all-state player in 2A for Ider. The Hornets, coached by David Hughes, finished with a 29-21-1 overall record after earning a state tournament berth as the No. 2 qualifier from the 2A East Central Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.