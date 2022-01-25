PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne girls topple area rival Buckhorn

Brylan Gray finished with a game-high 24 points, Libby Redden chipped in 14 points and the Fort Payne girls romped past Buckhorn 63-34 on Friday night.
Anna Kate Akins and Lydia Crane each contributed nine points for the Wildcats (16-8, 3-3 Class 6A, Area 15).
With a 26-23 halftime lead, Fort Payne limited the Bucks to just 11 second-half points.
Kayla Childress paced Buckhorn with 17 points.
Collinsville 41, Asbury 37:
Tyla Tatum produced 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter as Collinsville topped Asbury 41-37 at Asbury High School on Monday night.
Kayla Beene scored nine points for the Panthers and Rylee Tillery added five points.
Keyaira Nichols led Asbury with 14 points and Sheyla Guzamn-Pacheco added eight points.
The Rams rallied from a 23-10 first-half deficit.
Plainview 58, Sardis 50:
Kami Sanders scored 17 points and Sawyer Hulgan had 14 points to help Plainview beat Sardis 58-50 on Monday night.
Lauren Jimmerson finished with nine points and Saydi Jackson added eight points with 10 rebounds.
The Bears (21-5) limited Sardis to seven third-quarter points to turn a 29-26 halftime advantage into a 39-33 lead entering the final period.
Pisgah 68, Sylvania 58:
Kirby Wisner drilled four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, leading three Sylvania players in double-digit scoring in a 68-58 loss to Pisgah at Sylvania High School on Monday night.
Leianna Currie scored 13 points, Anna Farmer added 10 points and Ambriel Stopyak contributed nine points for the Rams (12-10).
Molly Heard totaled a game-high 34 points for the Eagles, and Kallie Tinker sank four 3s and finished with 13 points.
BOYS
Sylvania 85, Pisgah 77:
Josh Scott netted four 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 28 points, Sawyer Hughes scored 22 points behind four 3s and Sylvania defeated Pisgah 85-77 on Monday night.
Ryan Bullock contributed four 3-pointers and tallied 16 points for the Rams (7-16), who led 44-32 at the half and 64-59 by the end of the third period.
Rhyan Barrett paced the Eagles with 25 points, Mason Holcomb added 18 points and Jake Hendricks finished with 16 points.
Buckhorn 65, Fort Payne 56:
Shaq Hawkins scored 14 points, Connor Cash had 13 and Malik Turner added 11 in Fort Payne’s 65-56 loss at Buckhorn on Friday night.
The Wildcats wrapped up Class 6A, Area 15 play with a 1-5 record and dropped their overall record to 12-11.
Fort Payne’s Alan Harcrow scored three 3-pointers for nine points.
Buckhorn led 34-24 at halftime and 49-43 by the end of the third period.
Asbury 66, Collinsville 51:
Collinsville’s Colton Wills finished with 20 points and Alex Garcia sank four 3-pointers and tallied 19 points in a 66-51 loss at Asbury on Monday night.
Stanisa Donovic led the Rams with a game-high 23 points and Dezmond Nichols scored 10 points.
After taking a 30-21 lead, Asbury outscored the Panthers 19-7 in the third quarter before a 23-point rally allowed the visiting team to narrow the gap. Garcia scored 12 of his 19 points during the fourth-quarter run.
