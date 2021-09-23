Fort Payne sweeps rival Scottsboro, falls to Alexandria

The Fort Payne volleyball team swept rival Scottsboro 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11) before falling to Alexandria 2-1 (25-20, 25-27, 18-20) on Tuesday.
Fort Payne ran its overall record to 18-22 and 2-1 in Class 6A, Area 15 play following the tri-match.
In the win against Scottsboro, Cooper Garrett collected 15 kills, 11 assists and five digs, Anna Banks added 13 digs and Madisyn Hill tallied 10 digs. Natalie Hotalen contributed 17 assists with five digs and two aces, and Sophie Beason recorded 10 kills and two blocks.
In the loss against Alexandria, Garrett finished with 10 assists, eight kills and two aces, Banks had 14 digs and two aces and Hill registered 13 digs. Hotalen tallied 17 assists, while Beason earned eight kills and two blocks. Lily Jackson finished with six kills and four digs, Savannah Hall recorded five kills with three blocks and Layla Kirby completed the match with five kills and four digs.
