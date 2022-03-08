Plainview downs Crossville, Collinsville

Four Plainview pitchers worked together to keep Crossville without a hit in a 21-0 rout in Game 2 of a doubleheader in Rainsville on Saturday.
Levi Brown struck out three and walked three in two innings. Braden Haymon, Harrison Huber and Austin Strickland each tossed an inning.
The Bears pushed across five runs in the first inning, three in the second and 13 in the third.
Haymon batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Ethan Williams was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and Connor Davis hit a double, scored two runs and drove in four more. Braxton Henson doubled and drove in two runs and Logan Payne added a triple with two RBIs and a run scored.
In a 9-5 Game 1 win against Collinsville, Plainview gathered 11 hits. Noah White, Sam Crowell and Haymon each recorded two hits, Huber had three RBIs and Williams and Davis scored two runs apiece.
Collinsville maintained a 4-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, before the Bears rallied ahead by plating five runs.
Austin Anderson lasted six innings of the win, tossing six strikeouts and walking one while giving up five runs on eight hits. Henson walked one and struck out one while allowing no hits or runs in relief.
Keaton DeBoard delivered a complete game on the mound for the Panthers. He gave up 11 hits for nine runs while walking three and sitting two.
Jeremiah Killian had a double and drove in two runs, Jameson Coker doubled with two RBIs and DeBoard added a double, as Carson Dennis contributed two hits.
Geraldine 8, Sylvania 7:
Colton Lusher earned the win on the mound in 1 2/3 innings of relief, sitting three and walking none while allowing no hits or runs, as Geraldine held off Sylvania’s rally Saturday.
Andrew Fowler hit a solo home run across left field in the bottom of the fifth, pulling the Bulldogs within 2-1 before they rallied ahead 6-2 before the Rams could escape the frame.
Sylvania chipped away at the lead before an error allowed Josh Scott to score a go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, giving the Rams a 7-6 edge.
With two outs in play in the bottom of the sixth, Fowler hit a fly out to right field as Lusher plated the decisive run for Geraldine.
Fowler finished with three RBIs, Bo Harper drove in two runs and Lusher scored two runs. Austyn Banks started on the mound for the Bulldogs, giving up eight hits for seven runs while striking out seven and walking one.
For Sylvania, Logan Wilks tripled on two hits and drove in two runs. Brody Smith recorded a double with two RBIs and a run scored, and Gavin Chambers tripled with an RBI and a run scored, as Jonah Gurley contributed two hits.
Scott took the loss on the mound in 2 1/3 innings. He surrendered two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one.
On Friday, the Rams throttled Crossville 23-7, as Sawyer Hughes collected seven RBIs on 4-of-6 hitting with five runs scored.
Hughes tripled with three doubles as Sylvania piled up 15 hits and 20 RBIs. Gurley doubled twice with a run scored and four RBIs, Brant Kittle drove in three runs on two hits with a run scored and Scott and Smith each plated four runs.
The Lions held a 4-2 lead before Sylvania produced six runs in the second inning to take the lead for good. The Rams added 11 runs in the fourth inning.
Gurley picked up the win for the Rams, giving up two runs, striking out two and walking two.
Ty Bouldin allowed six runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one in one inning of the loss for Crossville.
David Lesley, Caleb Causey and Bouldin plated two runs apiece.
Collinsville 14, Crossville 4:
Rallying from an early 2-0 deficit, Collinsville totaled eight hits in a blowout win against Crossville in Rainsville on Saturday.
Mason McAteer doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers, as Jameson Coker added two hits with two RBIs, Carson Dennis drove in three runs and Jordan Coker scored two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Jameson Coker pitched a complete game, striking out 12 and walking none while giving up four runs on six hits.
Kolby Lesley tossed five innings for the Lions, retiring eight and walking three while surrendering 10 runs on seven hits.
Lesley scored two runs on two hits and Dekota Causey doubled and plated a run.
Grissom 13, Fort Payne 6:
Will Green scattered two hits with an RBI in Fort Payne’s 13-6 loss to Grissom, suffering a sweep following the second game of a doubleheader at Grissom on Saturday.
Grissom took command early, plating four runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning, extending the advantage to 7-0 before the Wildcats responded with a six-run fifth inning.
After its lead was threatened at 7-6, Grissom tacked on an additional five runs in the bottom of the fifth frame, leading to the win.
Sawyer Burt and Eli Lily each recorded a double for Fort Payne, and Dalton Gray gave up six hits and runs while striking out three and walking two in two innings.
Grissom tallied 13 hits to five for the Wildcats.
In Game 1, Grissom’s Trent Wagoner singled to right field in the bottom of the seventh to score a run in a 6-5 walk-off win.
Green batted 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, as Macks Bishop pitched three scoreless innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings on the mound.
Valley Head 10, Gaylesville 6:
Noah Hulgan plated three runs and retired six Gaylesville batters in four innings of relief pitching in Valley Head’s win Friday.
Hulgan walked four while surrendering two hits and runs. Eian Bain picked up the win in three innings, allowing four runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Mason Vest doubled and scored a run, Eian Bain plated two runs, Dalton Reed finished with two RBIs and Nate Bain and Cayden Collins each plated a run.
Gaylesville lost despite tallying two more hits than Valley Head (7-5). Braden Sharp finished with a double on two hits and scored two runs, Kuper Bradley added two RBIs on two hits and Jacob Gordon chipped in two runs with an RBI.
Hayes pitched three innings in the loss. He allowed five runs on two hits, struck out three and walked three.
Chattooga (Ga.) 7, Ider 5:
Andrew Blevins and Matthew Norman each hit a double in Ider’s loss to Chattooga (Ga.) in Summerville, Ga, on Saturday.
Chattooga led 5-0 before the Hornets scored their first three runs in the sixth inning.
Norman drove in two runs and scored another, Blevins had an RBI with a run scored and Peyton Hood scored a run on two hits for Ider, which tallied six hits and left seven runners stranded on base.
Layne White walked three and stuck out two while surrendering four runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings in the loss.
On Friday against Dade County (Ga.) in Trenton, Ga., the Hornets took a 4-2 loss. The Wolverines established a 2-0 advantage in the opening inning and added another pair of runs in the fourth inning before Ider could respond in the sixth.
Hood finished with a double and scored a run for Ider. White, Norman and Branson Durham each had two hits.
On the mound for the Hornets, Hood took the loss in four innings. He allowed four runs on five hits while sitting five and walking none.
For Dade County, Nolan Heath contributed two hits with a run scored, Malachi Burch drove in two runs and Landon Williams added a triple.
Heath delivered four innings of work on the mound in the win, striking out four, walking none and giving up three hits for two runs.
Fyffe 10, Ashville 5:
Bentley Coffey tripled and drove in four runs, Will Stephens had two hits with two RBIs and Fyffe powered through an early one-run deficit to topple Ashville in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Coosa Christian on Saturday.
Will Edge doubled and plated two runs, Aubrey Baker scored three runs on three hits and Trenton Rowell had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored for the Red Devils, who compiled 13 hits.
Carter Wilborn struck out five and walked three while giving up three runs on four hits in the win.
In Game 1 against Coosa Christian, the Red Devils clung to an 11-10 lead with two outs in play in the bottom of the 10th inning, before a double allowed Coosa Christian seal the extra-inning win, 12-11.
Rowell finished with two doubles in a 4-of-6 hitting performance for Fyffe. Stephens doubled on two hits and drove in three runs, Yahir Balcazar added three RBIs on two hits and Baker plated three runs.
The Red Devils shuffled through four different pitchers in the extra-inning showdown. Kaden Phillips took the loss in the final 1/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on one hit with two walks and one strikeout. Rowell struck out seven and walked six while allowing five runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
