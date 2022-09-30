Fort Payne earned a 3-1 victory against Class 6A-Area 13 rival Oxford, before sweeping Fyffe 3-0 in a tri-match at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
The Wildcats improved to 26-18 overall and 2-1 in area competition.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Fort Payne earned a 3-1 victory against Class 6A-Area 13 rival Oxford, before sweeping Fyffe 3-0 in a tri-match at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
The Wildcats improved to 26-18 overall and 2-1 in area competition.
Against Oxford, Cooper Garrett contributed 17 kills with 11 assists and five digs, Natalie Hotalen added 18 assists and two aces and Anna Banks chipped in 16 digs, two assists and one ace for Fort Payne. Lydie Varnadore recorded seven kills and one block.
Against Fyffe, Garrett compiled 13 kills, eight digs, five assists and one ace, while Hotalen had 15 assists, seven digs and one ace and Lily Jackson finished with six digs and four kills.
Plainview 3, Geraldine 0 —
At Rainsville on Monday, Plainview swept Geraldine 3-0 in a 3A-Area 14 match.
Geraldine fell 2-1 to Pleasant Valley in a second match Monday, before downing visiting Cherokee County 3-1 on Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sunny. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine. High around 75F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:37:03 AM
Sunset: 06:28:32 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:37:48 AM
Sunset: 06:27:09 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:38:32 AM
Sunset: 06:25:45 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM
Sunset: 06:24:23 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:40:02 AM
Sunset: 06:23 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:40:48 AM
Sunset: 06:21:38 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:41:33 AM
Sunset: 06:20:16 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.