Ider pulls away from Valley Head

Cody Tinker struck out 13 and walked one while surrendering five hits in a complete-game effort on the mound, and Ider pulled away from Valley Head for a 12-5 victory Monday.
The Hornets overcame a 4-2 deficit with a four-run third inning and a five-run fifth inning.
Matthew Norman batted 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Ider. Branson Durham had a double with a run scored and Everett King chipped in two RBIs with a run scored.
For the Tigers, Mason Vest drove in two runs on two hits and plated a run with a double. Gentry Grisham added two RBIs on two hits, Eian Bain hit a double and plated three runs and Keller Sweeney had a triple with an RBI.
Grisham gave up five hits and six runs with three strikeouts and a walk in 2 2/3 innings, and Noah Hulgan added 2 2/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts while allowing three hits for six runs. Vest gave up no hits or runs while sitting one in 2/3 of an inning.
Crossville 5, Skyline 1:
Crossville plated four runs in the ninth inning to beat Skyline on Monday.
Jose Juarez-Soriano recorded two hits with a run scored and Jadyn Heflin added two hits, as the Lions broke a 1-1 tie in the extra-inning contest.
Crossville registered seven hits to the Vikings’ four.
David Lesley retired 14 batters and walked six in a complete game on the mound for the Lions.
Skyline’s Weston Avans struck out 13 and walked two while surrendering four runs on six hits in 8 2/3 innings.
Logan Evans and Sam Utter finished with two hits and a double apiece.
Ashville 5, Sylvania 1:
Brody Smith hit a double and scored a run in Sylvania’s loss to Ashville on Monday.
Logan Wilks added another hit, as the Rams were limited to two hits, drew five walks and left 11 runners stranded on base.
In the loss, Gavin Chambers allowed two hits and runs while walking four and striking out none in 1 2/3 innings.
Ashville’s Dylan Harris lasted four innings in the win, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking two.
Plainview 7, DAR 2:
Levi Brown struck out eight and walked none while surrendering six hits and no runs in four innings of Plainview’s victory against Kate Duncan Smith DAR on Friday.
Austin Anderson recorded five strikeouts while walking one and allowing five hits and two runs in relief for the Bears.
Braden Haymon drove in four runs on two hits, Brown had two hits and scored a run, Sam Crowell added two RBIs and Ethan Williams plated three runs.
The Bears took a 3-0 lead after the opening inning and scored two runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, before the Patriots responded with two scores in the fifth frame.
DAR tallied 11 hits to Plainview’s eight but left a dozen runners stranded on base. The Bears left eight runners aboard.
Robert McCamey batted 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Patriots. Collin Cantrell had two hits and drove in two runs and Trey Bolt contributed two runs.
Danny Bush took the loss on the mound. He lasted five innings, allowing eight hits, striking out seven and walking three.
Westbrook Christian 5, Geraldine 0:
Westbrook Christian plated all five runs in the first inning of Geraldine’s loss Friday.
Bo Harper led the Bulldogs with two hits and Levi Martin and Eli Slaton each contributed a hit.
Geraldine left three runners stranded on base.
Drew Fowler struck out three and walked none while giving up five runs on four hits in two innings of the loss. Austyn Banks allowed a hit and no runs with two strikeouts and one walk in three innings. Colton Lusher retired one and walked one while allowing no hits or runs in one inning of relief work.
Westbrook Christian’s Hugh Windle sat seven and walked one while giving up four hits in six innings for the win.
Noah Wright finished with a double and two RBIs.
