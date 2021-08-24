Plainview wins tournament at Jacksonville

The Plainview volleyball team improved its record to 5-0 after sweeping the CaroStrong Invitational at Jacksonville High School this weekend.
The reigning Class 3A state runner-up remained unbeaten on the season after defeating Jacksonville 2-0 (25-19, 25-17), Springville 2-0 (25-23, 25-18) and Alexandria 2-0 (25-19, 25-18) in the round-robin tournament.
Against Class 4A’s Jacksonville, Jocelyn Hatfield led Plainview’s attack with a team-high 12 kills with six digs and two service aces. Kami Sanders registered nine kills, Saydi Jackson added four kills, Ali Price contributed 13 assists, Kinsley Martin had nine assists and Abby McGee had 11 digs.
Against 6A’s Springville, Hatfield finished with seven kills and three digs and Sanders and Jackson each added two kills. Martin recorded eight assists and four digs, McGee added eight digs and Marisa Hiett had four digs.
Against 5A’s Alexandria, Jackson posted 10 kills and Sanders added six kills. Price recorded 13 assists and four digs, Martin contributed five assists and McGee had five digs.
Plainview defeated Ider and New Hope, respectively, in its season opener at its home gym in Rainsville last week.
