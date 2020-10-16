Noah White threw for a touchdown and ran for two more and Marcos Vega added 140 yards rushing to help propel the Plainview Bears past the Sylvania Rams 29-20 in Sylvania on Friday night.
White tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Hall at the 6:42 mark in the third quarter to give the Bears (7-1, 4-1 Class 3A, Region 7) the go-ahead 21-20 advantage, following a 2-point conversion run by White.
Brody McCurdy added a 5-yard rushing score and a 2-point conversion run at the start of the fourth to give Plainview a cushion.
White and Hall recorded an interception apiece for the Bears, who finished with 329 yards of offense (285 rushing yards).
Gareth Anderson rushed 17 times for 88 yards and two scores for Sylvania (4-4, 3-3). Keenan Wilbanks ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on four carries and Braiden Thomas carried 11 times for 46 yards.
Rams quarterback Brody Smith completed 14 of 25 passes for 209 yards and two interceptions.
Sylvania finished with 357 yards of offense (253 rushing).
Anderson scored twice in the first quarter for the Rams and Plainview’s White added a 1-yard rushing score to send the game into halftime tied at 13.
Wilbanks scored on a 6-yard run with 8:10 left in the third to put Sylvania ahead before Plainview rallied.
Plainview hosts Brindlee Mountain on Friday.
Sylvania hosts East Limestone on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.