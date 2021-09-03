The Collinsville volleyball team defeated Sylvania 2-1 after beating Cherokee County 2-0 in a varsity tri-match at Sylvania High School on Thursday night.
Collinsville sweeps tri-match at Sylvania
- Staff Reports | sports@times-journal.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:18:39 AM
- Sunset: 07:04:27 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:18:39 AM
Sunset: 07:04:27 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:19:21 AM
Sunset: 07:03:06 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:20:04 AM
Sunset: 07:01:45 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:20:46 AM
Sunset: 07:00:23 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21:29 AM
Sunset: 06:59:01 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: W @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:22:11 AM
Sunset: 06:57:39 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:22:54 AM
Sunset: 06:56:16 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Geraldine scores early, often in win against Asbury
- Red Devils dominate Panthers in region play
- Pirates keep Lions scoreless
- Fort Payne’s Evan McPherson makes Cincinnati’s roster
- Bears stave off Eagles’ rally to win home opener
- Wildcats fall to Knights in region opener
- Fort Payne Chamber asking for Women in Business nominations
- Celebrating the birth of a new believer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.