Bulldogs win team of the week after stunning Red Devils

After ending Fyffe's 51-game winning streak, the Geraldine Bulldogs received 61% of the online voting for The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
Colton Lusher intercepted a pass with 1:17 left in the game, preserving the Bulldogs' lead en route to a 20-19 win at Coolidge-Isbell Field last Friday night.
The win ended the nation’s longest high school football winning streak and Fyffe’s chances of breaking the state record for most consecutive wins.
Geraldine improved its overall record to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Class 3A, Region 7 competition.
