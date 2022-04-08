Second-half goal lifts Fort Payne girls past Collinsville

Avery Chadwick and Chloe Goggans each scored a goal as the Fort Payne girls soccer team used a second-half goal to edge Collinsville 2-1 at Collinsville High School’s Chad Hawkins Stadium on Thursday.
Katie Hernandez and Angelica Robles provided respective assists for the Wildcats (8-6-4).
The Panthers scored first on a header off a corner kick, before Fort Payne responded with two goals.
Fort Payne picked up a 2-0 win against Lincoln on Tuesday.
Emma Crow scored a goal off an assist from Robles, and Goggans added another goal off an assist from Reese McCurdy.
On Thursday, the Fort Payne boys played to a 1-1 draw at Thompson.
Cristian Barrientos assisted Angel Vega with a goal 37 minutes, 28 seconds into the first half to take a 1-0 halftime advantage, before Thompson slipped in the equalizer on a solo goal 10:44 into the second half.
Fort Payne (10-4-2) finished with nine shots on goal and 17 total, while attempting six corner kicks.
Thompson took five total shots (three on goal) with six corner-kick chances.
