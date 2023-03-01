After playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation, Class 6A’s second-ranked Fort Payne topped Florence 4-3 on penalty kicks to claim the Florence Soccer Challenge championship in Florence last Saturday.
Kai Stolp scored a goal from an assist by Landon Bulux in the first half, accounted for a score during the penalty kick portion of the match and earned the tournament MVP trophy.
The Wildcats improved to 10-2 overall.
Luis Tepec and Kayden Stewart each scored a goal for the Falcons in last Saturday’s tournament finale.
Angel Vega, George Guardia, Joshua Guerra and Stolp each scored penalty kicks in the extra session for Fort Payne.
Henry Agular scored a solo goal in the first half to help lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory against Class 5A’s eighth-ranked Russellville in the semifinal round.
In a 3-1 victory against Class 4A’s top-ranked Westminster Christian Academy earlier Saturday, Fort Payne’s Stolp netted a penalty kick and assisted Alexis Vega with a second-half goal. Alexis Vega assisted Guardia with another second-half goal.
The Wildcats tallied 10 shots on goal to just two from Westminster.
Last Friday, Fort Payne opened tournament play with a 4-2 triumph against Cullman.
Stolp registered two goals, Rene Juan had a goal and an assist, Bulux chipped in two assists and Cristian Barrientos scored a goal, while Guerra added an assist for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne collected 13 shots on goal to Cullman’s one.
