After playing to a 2-2 draw in regulation, Class 6A’s second-ranked Fort Payne topped Florence 4-3 on penalty kicks to claim the Florence Soccer Challenge championship in Florence last Saturday.

Kai Stolp scored a goal from an assist by Landon Bulux in the first half, accounted for a score during the penalty kick portion of the match and earned the tournament MVP trophy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.