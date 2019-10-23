Playoff positioning on the line this week for local teams

With regional play wrapping up for most AHSAA teams this week, here’s a look at how this week’s results can impact playoff positioning for local teams. Fort Payne has already wrapped up their regional schedule and clinched a No. 1 seed while Crossville and Ider have already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention:
FYFFE
Fyffe’s win over North Sand Mountain last week clinched the Red Devils their eighth region title in the last nine years. Even if Ider managed to pull off an upset win this week and Collinsville beat Cedar Bluff to leave them with matching 6-1 regional records, Fyffe would still retain the No. 1 seed since the Red Devils beat Collinsville earlier this season.
COLLINSVILLE
The Panthers must win at Cedar Bluff this week in order to earn the No. 2 seed out of 2A, Region 8 and guarantee themselves a first-round home playoff game.
If Collinsville loses and North Sand Mountain beats Section, then there would be a 3-way tie for the No. 2 seed and the teams would have to go through AHSAA tiebreakers, which could mean that non-regional results could play a factor in breaking the potential 3-way tie.
PLAINVIEW
The Bears have taken care of business over the last two weeks and now have a simple path to the playoffs: win and they’re in.
Plainview will claim the No. 4 seed in 3A, Region 7 with a win over Pisgah on the road Friday. If the Bears lose, they will need New Hope to beat Brindlee Mountain to force a 3-way tie for that No. 4 seed and then hope that the AHSAA tiebreakers fall in their favor.
SYLVANIA
The Rams guaranteed themselves a playoff spot with last week’s win over Pisgah and will battle with county foe Geraldine for a shot at earning the No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game.
The winner of that matchup between Sylvania and Geraldine will get the No. 2 seed while the loser will be slated as the region’s No. 3 seed.
GERALDINE
The Bulldogs lost their chance to win a second-straight regional title last week at Susan Moore, but can still earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game this week with a win over Sylvania at home.
If Geraldine falls again, they will surrender the No. 2 seed to Sylvania and will enter the postseason on the road as a No. 3 seed.
VALLEY HEAD
The Tigers are currently in a 3-way tie for second place in 1A, Region 7 with Woodville and Falkville with matching 3-2 regional records, but Valley Head owns the tiebreaker over both of those teams thanks to wins over Falkville and Woodville earlier this season.
The Tigers can guarantee themselves the No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game with a win over Coosa Christian this week. If they lose though, both Woodville and Falkville could jump ahead of the Tigers with wins this week. Woodville hosts Decatur-Heritage Christian and Falkville hosts Gaylesville this week.
If Valley Head loses this week, there is a chance that there could be a three or 4-way tie for the No. 2 seed, meaning that AHSAA tiebreakers would decide who gets the last three playoff spots out of Valley Head’s region.
