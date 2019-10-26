Lions fall in heartbreaker to Southside

CROSSVILLE — The Crossville football team’s best defensive effort of the season put the Lions in position to earn a Class 5A, Region 6 win, but Southside hit a late field goal to break a 3-3 tie and escape with a 6-3 decision Thursday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
Crossville dropped to 1-8 overall and closed 1-5 in the Region 6 standings. Southside improved to 2-7 overall and went 2-4 in region play.
The Lions limited Southside to 196 total yards — 109 rushing and 87 passing. Carnell Davis led the Panthers with 95 yards on 18 carries.
After a scoreless first half, Crossville’s Javier Juan nailed a 23-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 3-0.
Southside tied it 3-3 on Nolan Johnson’s 19-yard field goal with 1:03 left in the third.
Johnson provided the game-winning points when he hit a 25-yard field goal with 2:06 to go in the fourth quarter. Crossville turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession.
The Lions gained 187 yards total offense, with 160 of them coming on the ground. Alex Chacon paced CHS with 63 yards on four carries. Noah Williams rushed for 39 yards while Colton Adkins added 33.
Crossville’s Trace Allen intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards.
The Lions wrap up their season by hosting Plainview on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
