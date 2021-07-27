Fyffe football head coach Paul Benefield picked up his AHSAA Class 3A state championship state championship coach award in addition to receiving a football coach of the year award Friday night.
The National Federation of State High School Associations awarded Benefield the NFHS State Coach of the Year award for football during the AHSAA’s 25th annual AHSAA Championship Coaches’ Awards Banquet during the 2021 Summer Conference in Montgomery.
Benefield, who coached the Red Devils to a third consecutive state championship in 2020, was one of 21 AHSAA coaches selected for coach awards by the NFHS in their respective sports.
Eli Benefield, son of Paul Benefield, received AHSAA District 8’s Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s Coaches’ Children Scholarship. Ten students, each a child of an AHSADCA member coach or administrator, were selected for a scholarship in each of the AHSAA’s eight districts.
Additionally, former Fyffe boys basketball head coach Neal Thrash was awarded his state championship coach award for leading the Red Devils to the 2020-21 3A state championship.
A total of 76 AHSAA member high schools earned at least one state championship in 2020-21. Class 6A Mountain Brook won four state titles during the 2020-21 school year to lead the AHSAA. The Spartans posted championships in boys’ basketball, volleyball, girls’ tennis and boys’ golf. Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Huntsville and Vestavia Hills won three state championships each, Class 3A Providence Christian and Montgomery Academy also won three apiece.
