Plainview dominates field, wins Boaz tournament

Nothing could stop the Plainview softball team in Boaz this weekend.
Jada Hampton scattered a solo home run and a double while finishing with six RBIs, as Plainview romped past Scottsboro 13-2 to claim the tournament championship Saturday night.
Tessa Word pitched a complete game, striking out eight, walking none and surrendering six hits and two earned runs, and the Bears improved to 23-4.
Plainview tallied 15 hits in the championship round. Mia Tidmore doubled on three hits and scored three runs with two RBIs, Abby Williams added two runs on three hits with an RBI and Hannah Regula drove in three runs on two hits with two runs scored, as Mallory Lindsey chipped in two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Olivia Tubbs hit a two-run homer for the Wildcats, and Alyssa Smart allowed five runs on four hits in the loss.
In a 15-0 rout of Glencoe, Hampton homered and doubled on two hits and drove in four runs. Word homered and drove in four runs while plating three runs, Lindsey scored twice on three hits with an RBI and Tidmore plated three runs on two hits with two RBIs. Williams drove in two runs on two hits with two runs scored, and Kadie Brooks and Lily Boswell added two hits apiece.
Boswell retired eight batters and walked none while surrendering one hit in a complete game in the circle for the Bears, who finished with 16 hits.
For Glencoe, Jordyn Morris took the loss in the circle, giving up nine hits and runs in two innings.
In Plainview’s 11-0 shutout win against Collinsville, Word delivered nine strikeouts, walked none and allowed one hit in a complete game.
Boswell doubled and drove in two runs, Lauren Jimmerson doubled with an RBI, Tidmore plated two runs on two hits with an RBI and Hampton recorded two hits with two RBIs.
Kayla Beene had the Panthers’ lone hit, while Somer Stewart surrendered six runs on five hits in the circle.
In their first game Saturday, the Bears defeated Kate Duncan Smith DAR 7-0, with Boswell throwing a no-hitter. She sat 11 batters and walked none in a complete-game effort.
Lindsey drove in two runs on two hits, Hampton plated two runs on two hits and Tidmore had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
On Friday night, Word pitched a no-hitter while striking out 10 and walking none in a complete-game, 6-0 shutout win against Ashville.
Tidmore and Williams each scored a run on three hits, Hampton doubled on two hits with two RBIs and Hannah Regula tripled while driving in two runs.
In a 6-0 victory against Gaylesville, Boswell hit a home run while striking out 12 and allowing one hit earlier Friday. Boswell walked one in a complete game in the circle.
Brooks plated a run on two hits.
Collinsville 8, Arab 4:
Kristina Johnson doubled on three hits with three RBIs and four runs scored in Collinsville’s win against Arab at a Boaz tournament Saturday.
Sophia Wills drove in three runs on two hits and Gracie Griggs plated two runs, as the Panthers (7-18) compiled 10 hits to Arab’s 1.
Tyla Tatum earned the win in the circle, walking two and surrendering four runs on one hit in three innings.
In a 7-6 loss to Southside on Friday, Wills homered on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Stewart drove in three runs on two hits and Tatum plated two runs on two hits. Stewart struck out nine and walked none while allowing nine hits for seven runs in a complete game.
In a 2-0 loss to Scottsboro on Friday, Beene and Griggs contributed both of Collinsville’s hits. Beene gave up seven hits for two runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.