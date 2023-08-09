Although Valley Head lost a chunk of its 2022 offensive production to graduation, some things haven’t changed with the program.
The leadership of the team’s six captains is largely to thank for the way the Tigers have handled their offseason business, which has included continued progress in the weight room, something that pleases third-year head coach Charles Hammon.
Brant Smith, Carson Frost, Ethan Webb, Brandon Vazquez, Nate Bain and Noah Hulgan are part of a 13-player senior class that has helped push the Tigers through summer workouts and maintained accountability.
“I think the strengths of this bunch is the weight room and their work ethic,” Hammon said. “They’ve been with me for two years, so when we go out, there’s not a lot of coaching and teaching. They know what to do and that helps. They run the weight room and lead the team.”
Valley Head flourished in 2022 with a nine-game win streak to open the season. Then-seniors Eian Bain, a quarterback, and Hunter Robinson, a running back, accounted for the bulk of the team’s offensive workload — the Tigers averaged an astounding 41 points per game.
“This year is going to have a lot to do with how our skill guys on offense can step up and how we can produce there,” Hammon said.
The season ended with a loss to Marion County in the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
“We had a really successful season last year — it didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Smith said. “We’re going to focus on us and do what we do best.”
The Tigers open the season at home against North Sand Mountain on Friday, Aug. 25.
