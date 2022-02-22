PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ider goes 3-0 on opening weekend

Ider opened baseball season with three wins over the weekend.
The Hornets earned a pair of 6-0 victories against Holly Pond on Saturday after toppling Crossville 10-1 on Friday.
In the weekend finale against Holly Pond, Keegan Whitaker and Cody Tinker combined to toss a shutout. Whitaker lasted 4 innings, delivering 10 strikeouts and no walks while allowing two hits. Tinker gave up to hits while retiring eight batters and walking none.
At the plate, Matthew Norman was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Peyton Hood had a double on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for 3-0 Ider.
In Game 1 against Holly Pond, the duo of Hood and Layne White pitched a shutout. Hood tossed eight strikeouts, walked none and gave up one hit in 3 innings. White sat seven and walked none while allowing one hit.
Whitaker doubled and tacked on two RBIs with a run scored on two hits, and Branson Durham plated two runs.
On Friday against Crossville, Norman accounted for a double on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Andrew Blevins added two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Hayden Jackson recorded two RBIs and White doubled and scored a run, while Hood scored two runs.
The Hornets grabbed a 4-0 lead entering the second inning and led 10-0 entering the top of the fifth, where the Lions pushed across their lone run.
On the mound for Ider, Whitaker picked up the win in 2 innings, tossing five strikeouts and allowing no hits or runs.
On Monday, the Hornets downed Gaston 11-7 on Monday. Hood homered with two RBIs and scored two runs, and Whitaker added a triple.
In 4 innings, Blevins delivered 10 strikeouts and walked three while allowing four runs on three hits.
Plainview 6, Arab 1:
Noah White sat nine batters and surrendered no run, Braden Haymon had three hits with two RBIs and Plainview downed Arab in its season-opener at North Jackson High School in Stevenson on Saturday.
The Bears plated four runs in the fifth inning. Andrew Hall scored on an Arnold single to make it a 2-0 advantage, before Ethan Williams tripled home Logan Payne. Williams plated a run from third base on a wild pitch and Austin Anderson added a run on a Haymon single to center field to extend the lead to 5-0 with two outs on the scoreboard.
White gave up three hits in 4 2/3 innings for Plainview, and Haymon gave up two hits for one run in relief.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Bears took a 7-5 loss to host North Jackson after allowing two scores in the sixth inning.
With the game tied at 5 in the bottom of the sixth frame, the Chiefs pulled ahead on a hit by pitch. A fielder’s choice allowed an additional run before the Bears escaped the half-inning by making a third out.
A Sam Crowell groundout with one runner aboard in the seventh ended the game.
Williams took the loss in 1 inning of work, giving up two runs on one hit while walking two and retiring one.
Guntersville 11, Fort Payne 5:
After surrendering an early lead, Fort Payne couldn’t catch up in its season-opening loss at Guntersville on Friday.
Trailing 5-0 in the top of the second inning, Connor Cash scored on an error at shortstop after a ground ball by Dax Varnadore.
Nolan Fowler scored on a double play as Will Green smacked a grounder to shortstop in the top of the third, pulling Fort Payne within 7-2.
In the top of the sixth, Alex Akins grounded to second base, scoring Green from third base to make it a three-run game. Three straight Fort Payne errors allowed Guntersville to plate runs in the bottom half of the inning, before the home team scored on a passed ball with two outs in play.
Sawyer Burt finished with a double, as Fort Payne tallied five hits. Green added two hist with an RBI. Akins took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three in 2 innings.
Sylvania 8, Crossville 3:
Gavin Chambers surrendered one run while striking out five and walking three in 3 innings of Sylvania’s win against Crossville on Saturday.
Styles Hughes recorded two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Rams, John Robert Dixon added two hits and scored a run with an RBI and Sawyer Hughes plated two runs.
David Lesley tossed 6 innings for the Lions, surrendering eight hits and nine runs while walking five and striking out six.
At the plate, Dakota Causey led Crossville with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Sylvania led 2-0 after the opening frame before Causey scored from second base on an error in the top of the second inning.
