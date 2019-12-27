Nothing could stop the Plainview boys from dialing up long-range shots, and once the offense started flowing freely, nothing could stop them from winning.
Cole Millican scored 19 points, Tristian Willingham had 17 points and the Bears sank 18 3-pointers en route to a 78-48 win against the Elkmont Red Devils in the first round of the First State Bank Shootout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
The second quarter was a turning point for the Bears (11-2). They held a 15-8 lead before hitting six 3-pointers to extend the advantage to 39-20 at intermission.
Willingham made a pair of 3s, Luke Smith assisted Millican on a layup and Willingham found Bryce Luther for a transition 3 during the second-quarter run.
The Red Devils (10-6) cut the deficit to 12 points midway through the third, before Plainview’s offense regained its rhythm by spacing the court and making extra passes to open shooters. The Bears extended their lead to 56-35 to start the fourth and kept a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
Plainview’s Willingham finished 5 of 11 from beyond the arc (45 percent), adding five rebounds and Millican was 3 of 6 from distance. Jonah Williams hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, and Dylan Haymon grabbed seven rebounds.
Christian Smith led Elkmont with 12 points, Preston Robinson scored 10 points and Layton Smith and Hunter Broadway added nine points apiece.
