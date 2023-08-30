On the heels of an exhausting TopCat Rivalry game against Scottsboro last week, Fort Payne packs up for a road trip to duel the Etowah Blue Devils on Friday night.
Friday’s game will be played at Jim Glover Field in Attalla. The stadium is located at 6th Ave. SW, Attalla, AL. 35954. It will also be the Wildcats’ first road contest of the season and its last non-region competition before region play begins next week.
After surrendering 49 first-half points to longtime foe Scottsboro, Fort Payne limited the visitors to just one score in the second half, all while constructing a rigorous rally with up-tempo offense.
The outcome wasn’t what the Fort Payne faithful wanted, as the home side fell short of completing the comeback 56-51 and snapped a four-game series win streak, but the second-half rally was an inspiring one.
“I told them that you have two choices in life when things don’t go the way you want them to,” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said. “You can lay down, quit and make excuses or you can come back and attack each moment in front of you. I was proud that we didn’t quit and we got ourselves back into the ball game in the fourth quarter with a chance to win. We just didn’t make enough plays in the last 8 minutes to get it done.”
Dax Varnadore threw for 457 yards, completing 27 of 42 passes with four passing touchdowns and one rushing score for Fort Payne. Blake Griggs was on the receiving end of six passes, chewing up 127 yards with a score, and Brannon Oliver caught eight passes for 108 yards and two TDs. Nolan Fowler collected 118 yards receiving on seven receptions. Kaden Dubose carried 15 times for 118 yards and had four receptions for 53 yards and a TD.
“I told them we were proud of the effort. We are disappointed and should be every time we lose that game,” Elmore said of his message to his players after the game. “But, we will go back to work and moments like this help you become a better team if you handle it the right way.”
Turning to the Blue Devils, Fort Payne has won the previous three meetings, including last year’s 26-14 triumph. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Etowah leads the all-time series 25-23.
Jameson Scissum leads Etowah’s attack at QB. Elmore said he’s a dual-threat who has the ability to make a play even when the original play breaks down.
“(Scissum) is a great leader for his team and we will have to be very good on defense to just have an opportunity to slow him down,” the coach said.
Elmore said that Etowah is very multiple on defense, running a variety of different fronts and blitzes.
Trenton Bothwell (CB) is a standout defensive back and one of Etowah’s returning starters. Braylon Mostella (DT) is a big, strong defensive tackle that is difficult to block in the interior, Elmore said.
The Blue Devils, an AHSAA Class 4A Region 6 program coached by Matt Glover in his second season, took a 28-21 loss to Springville in last week’s season opener.
Last season, Etowah went 8-4, finishing with a 36-33 loss to Deshler in the second round of the state postseason.
