Fort Payne’s offense took what Mae Jemison’s defense gave it.
And it amounted to a season-high scoring output in a Class 6A, Region 8 opener.
Marcus Ledford caught three touchdown passes, Jake Barnes and Dax Varnadore split time at quarterback and tossed two scoring passes apiece and the Wildcats cruised past the Jaguars 49-8 at Alabama A&M University’s Louis Crews Stadium in Normal on Friday night.
“They were daring us to throw the ball down the field,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We felt like our guys could win (the ball), and I think every one of them did win on a deep ball.”
Fort Payne improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in 6A, Region 8, while Jemison dropped to 0-3, 0-1.
Ledford had two first-half touchdown receptions, as the Wildcats cruised to a commanding 35-0 halftime advantage. Fort Payne’s starting defensive rotation kept the Jaguars out of scoring range.
“(The Jaguars) got us on a few things with some short routes and some routes over the middle that we didn’t play quite as well as we’d like to,” Elmore said, “but we still played well enough to not give up any points with our first crew, and that’s really what it’s all about.”
Fort Payne’s offense erupted with a five-play, 67-yard drive. Barnes connected with Ledford along the right side for a 46-yard pickup. Two plays later, Barnes hit Nolan Fowler for a 30-yard scoring connection on the left side.
With a short field, Varnadore found Ledford on a screen pass along the right sideline on Fort Payne’s next series. Ledford followed blocks into the end zone for a 14-yard TD, making it 14-0 with 4:27 remaining in the first period.
Kaden Dubose raced to the left side for an 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, capping a 50-yard drive.
Connor Kinsley intercepted a Jaguars pass at Fort Payne’s 47-yard line with 8:21 to play in the half.
Fort Payne couldn’t turn the defensive play into points, however, as the Wildcats were forced to punt for the first time in the game at the 8:02 mark.
Working with a short field on their next offensive series, the Wildcats ballooned the score to 28-0, courtesy of a 12-yard TD run by Bennett Blanks with 3:14 left in the half.
Ledford reeled in Fort Payne’s final first-half touchdown from Varnadore on a 16-yard scoring strike on the right side of the field with 1:40 remaining.
The Jaguars found the end zone for the first time with 8:04 left in regulation. Zamarion Mitchell hit Darreon Taylor across the middle for a 32-yard touchdown.
“Jemison played a lot better on offense tonight than they’ve been playing, but I thought our defense withstood the charge,” Elmore said.
Barnes and Ledford hooked up for a second scoring connection in the third period, and Carter Hilyer ran for a long touchdown in the fourth.
Fort Payne returns home for a matchup against Gadsden City next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
