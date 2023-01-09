Makinley Traylor scored 12 points, Kennzie Smith had nine points and Ider staved off Pisgah’s fourth-quarter rally, winning 46-44 at Pisgah High School’s Carey Ellison Gymnasium last Friday night.
The Hornets (13-5, 4-0 Class 2A Area 15) held a 39-25 advantage entering the fourth quarter, where Pisgah outscored its Area 15 rival 19-7. Kallie Tinker, who produced a game-high 15 points, scored a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and converted a three-point play during the final period to help the Eagles (9-5, 1-2) rally.
All of Ider’s fourth-quarter points came from the free-throw line, where the team shot 7 for 16.
Pisgah’s Madeline Flammia finished with 10 points.
The Hornets led 16-8 at the end of the opening period and 30-17 at halftime.
Fyffe 58, Hokes Bluff 49 —
Kendra Fay’s 21 points led four Fyffe girls in double-digit scoring against Hokes Bluff at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe last Friday night.
Emma Twilley scored all but four of her 16 points from the free-throw line for the Red Devils (5-10, 2-1 Class 2A Area 12). Emily Stephens made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Hadlee Powell added 10 points. Fay, Twilley, Stephens and Powell accounted for all of Fyffe’s scoring.
Kayla Traylor led the Eagles with a game-high 26 points, including 18-of-24 shooting from the foul line.
Fyffe pulled ahead 16-9 by the end of the first period and 30-16 at intermission. The Eagles narrowed the margin to 41-36 by the end of the third.
Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 23 —
Nayeli Mata finished with 19 points, Tyla Tatum scored 16 points and Collinsville used a second-quarter run to pull away from Cedar Bluff at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Panthers led 10-7 before outscoring Cedar Bluff 21-7 to close the half and take a 31-9 halftime advantage.
Mata accounted for four 3-point baskets, including two 3s during Collinsville’s second-quarter scoring spurt.
The Panthers tallied eight 3-pointers in the game.
Zaniya Kyle led Cedar Bluff with five points.
At Gaston last Friday night, Tatum scored a game-high 15 points in a 51-26 win in a Class 2A Area 12 contest.
Gracie Griggs scored nine points and Sophia Wills had eight points for Collinsville, who led 27-13 at the half and 40-16 entering the fourth quarter.
Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32 —
Meredith Jackson led Fort Payne with nine points and Brylan Gray added seven points against rival Scottsboro at Hambrick Hall last Friday night.
Madison Rains finished with a game-high 15 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter (5-for-6 shooting from the foul line) for Scottsboro. Morgan Perkins chipped in 13 points and Adair Holland had 10 points.
Scottsboro rolled to a 16-5 advantage before Fort Payne outscored the home side 10-7 to close the half with a 21-15 deficit.
Holland sank a pair of 3s in the third quarter and Perkins added a 3 and two 2-pointers, as Scottsboro widened the gap to 39-23 by quarter’s end.
Skyline 68, Valley Head 40 —
Jenna McKenzie swished three 3-point baskets and paced Valley Head with 17 points, and Sophia Blair added 12 points against Skyline at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head last Friday night.
Skyline’s Kiana King scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter. Kenzie Manning poured in six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Blakley Stucky added nine points and Jaslynn Wilkinson chipped in eight points.
The Vikings (17-2, 6-0 Class 1A Area 15) made a dozen 3-point baskets on the night.
Skyline powered to a 16-2 lead and extended it to 36-15 at halftime and 61-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Valley Head dropped to 6-10 overall and 1-3 in area play.
