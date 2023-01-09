Makinley Traylor scored 12 points, Kennzie Smith had nine points and Ider staved off Pisgah’s fourth-quarter rally, winning 46-44 at Pisgah High School’s Carey Ellison Gymnasium last Friday night.

The Hornets (13-5, 4-0 Class 2A Area 15) held a 39-25 advantage entering the fourth quarter, where Pisgah outscored its Area 15 rival 19-7. Kallie Tinker, who produced a game-high 15 points, scored a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and converted a three-point play during the final period to help the Eagles (9-5, 1-2) rally.

