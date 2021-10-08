Sylvania overcomes turnovers to beat Geraldine

Sylvania overcame turnovers and picked up a big 41-28 region win over Geraldine on Friday night.
It was Geraldine’s first loss in region play and sets Sylvania up in good position as the end of the regular season draws near.
Sylvania running back Preston Bates had a big night with 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns along with two catches for 14 yards.
“We made some mistakes but our guys answered the bell tonight,” Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann said.
Sylvania opened the game with a 71-yard touchdown drive. Bates scored on a three-yard run. Conner Andrade added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Sylvania scored again with 9:05 left in the second quarter. Brody Smith scored on a five-yard run which capped off a 91-yard drive.
Geraldine got back in the game with a 90-yard kickoff return from Colton Lusher to make it a 14-7 game with 8:51 left in the first half.
However, Sylvania answered back with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Zach Anderson. Andrade added the extra-point for a 21-7 Sylvania lead with 8:20 left in the half.
Geraldine cut the lead to 21-14 with 1:28 remaining on a 31-yard run from Cody Satterfield.
Both teams then took turns swapping interceptions. Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin intercepted Smith with less than a minute to go in the half. However, on the next play Colvin threw an interception to Anderson at the 15-yard line. Sylvania then tried to hit a deep ball before halftime which was intercepted by Geraldine’s Carlos Mann.
In the second half, Sylvania’s Smith connected with tight end Brett Sims for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the third for a 27-14 lead.
Geraldine again answered back with 1-yard run from Colvin which was set up by a 55-yard kickoff return by Mann.
Sylvania then began to take control of the game with a 12-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard run from Bates with 5:22 remaining in the game.
Bates scored his third touchdown of the night for the Rams on a 32-yard run. Smith connected with Anderson for the two-point conversion and a 41-21 lead.
Geraldine added its final score when Colvin connected with Mann for a 14-yard touchdown pass to make the score 41-28.
Geraldine’s onside kick attempt failed and sealed the win for Sylvania.
Smith went 14-17 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Anderson had five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
