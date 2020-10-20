Geraldine looks to rebound as Collinsville visits

The Geraldine Bulldogs look to bounce back from their loss against region champion Fyffe as they host Collinsville on Friday night.
Geraldine (5-3, 3-2 Class 3A, Region 7) saw its two-game win streak end last week as Fyffe dominated in a 51-7 win, claiming the region championship.
The Bulldogs scored their lone touchdown with 3:24 remaining in the third on a 5-yard run from Anthony Baldwin that capped a 12-play, 65-yard drive. Jose Garcia added the extra point and Fyffe led 37-7.
Geraldine’s defeat came after region wins against Brindlee Mountain and Sylvania, respectively.
The Bulldogs have averaged 27 points per game and allowed 21 per game through eight contests.
Sitting one game back of the region’s No. 2 team, Plainview, the Bulldogs look to capture their fourth region win.
Collinsville (5-3, 2-3) looks to extend its winning ways in its final region contest after dismantling Asbury 40-19 last week. The Panthers sit in the No. 5 position in the region standings heading into Friday night and must win to give themselves a chance to make the postseason.
Deon Winsley scored two touchdowns behind 72 yards rushing in last week’s win against Asbury. Malachi Orr rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Hughes ran for 41 yards and a score while passing for 31 yards.
Hughes also recovered a fumble on defense and returned it 28 yards to Asbury’s 10-yard line. Keaton Deboard added to the Panthers’ strong defensive outing with an interception, while adding 33 yards rushing for the offense.
Valley Head at Sumiton Christian
With its one-game lead in the region standings, Valley Head clinched the region championship and secured a hosting site for the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Coming off a bye week, the Tigers to action with a visit to Sumiton Christian this week. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers (7-1, 5-0 Class 1A, Region 7) are riding a six-game winning streak after defeating Coosa Christian 70-38 on Oct. 8. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the combined 108 points was a record for most points scored by Valley Head and an opponent in a single game.
Valley Head forced seven turnovers, including an interception return for a touchdown in its win against Coosa Christian. Eian Bain led the Tigers’ defense with nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Noah Hulgan and Roger McMahan combined for 14 tackles.
Bryson Morgan carried 12 times for 193 yard and three touchdowns, Jordan Burt had 138 yards rushing on six attempts and two scores and Bain carried 11 times for 85 yards and a score for Valley Head’s offense.
Sumiton Christian (5-3, 3-2) has won four in a row, including last week’s 32-13 win against Coosa Christian. The Eagles average 28 points per game and allow an average of 14 per game.
The Eagles are 2-0 against Valley Head in the all-time series, having last played in October 2001, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Brindlee Mountain at Plainview
Due to a booking conflict among game officials, Plainview and Brindlee Mountain agreed to advance their game to 7 p.m. Thursday in Rainsville.
The Bears (7-1, 4-1 Class 3A, Region 7) host Brindlee Mountain (0-9, 0-5) in a region finale having clinched the region’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs.
Noah White threw for a touchdown and ran for two more and Marcos Vega added 140 yards rushing to help Plainview beat Sylvania 29-20 last week.
White tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Hall at the 6:42 mark in the third quarter to give the Bears the go-ahead 21-20 advantage, following a 2-point conversion run by White.
Brody McCurdy added a 5-yard rushing score and a 2-point conversion run at the start of the fourth to give Plainview a cushion.
White and Hall recorded an interception apiece for the Bears, who finished with 329 yards of offense (285 rushing yards).
East Limestone at Sylvania
Having played their final region contest of the season, the Sylvania Rams host the East Limestone Indians as they wait to see where they’ll stand as the final two playoff spots shape up this week.
The Rams are scheduled to kickoff with East Limestone at 7 p.m. Friday.
Gareth Anderson rushed 17 times for 88 yards and two scores for Sylvania (4-4, 3-3) in last week’s 29-20 loss at Plainview. Keenan Wilbanks ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on four carries and Braiden Thomas carried 11 times for 46 yards for the Rams.
Brody Smith completed 14 of 25 passes for 209 yards and two interceptions as Sylvania finished with 357 yards of offense (253 rushing).
Anderson scored twice in the first quarter for the Rams and Plainview's White added a 1-yard rushing score to send the game into halftime tied at 13.
Wilbanks scored on a 6-yard run with 8:10 left in the third to put Sylvania ahead before Plainview rallied.
Fyffe claimed the region championship with its win against Geraldine last week and Plainview holds the tie-breaker if needed to secure the second playoff position. Geraldine holds a 3-2 record in region play as it enters its final region contest against Collinsville, who enters with a 2-3 region mark.
East Limestone (6-3, 5-1) had its six-game win streak snapped with a 35-19 loss against Russellville last Friday. The Indians achieved consistent offensive success during their win streak, averaging 28 points per game while surrendering 16 per game.
Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between Sylvania and East Limestone.
Asbury at Fyffe
After claiming their first region championship in Class 3A, the Fyffe Red Devils host the Asbury Rams at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Gillilan rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Red Devils (8-0, 5-0 Class 3A, Region 7) tied the state for most consecutive regular-season wins (56) and captured their fifth consecutive region title.
The last time Fyffe lost a regular-season game was in 2015 against Cleveland.
The Red Devils can break the regular-season win record with a victory against Asbury (1-7, 1-4).
The Rams’ lone win of the season came against winless Brindlee Mountain in a 44-7 triumph Oct. 8 in Albertville. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the 44 points were the most Asbury has scored in its four years as an established varsity program and the largest margin of victory in program history.
Crossville at Douglas
Crossville returns to action at Douglas in its final region game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lions received a win by forfeit last week after Sardis was forced to cancel the meeting due to COVID-19 concerns among the team. It was Crossville’s first win and improved the team to 1-7 and 1-4 in Class 5A’s Region 7.
Crossville holds a 31-9 series lead against Douglas (3-5, 1-4), according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Eagles have lost their last five contests, including a 49-0 rout against West Point last Friday. They began the season with a three-game win streak, picking up victories against Weaver, Brindlee Mountain and Sardis, respectively.
Douglas averages 21 points per game and allows 31 per contest.
Ider at Whitesburg Christian
The Ider Hornets visit the Whitesburg Christian Warriors in their season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets (1-8, 0-5 Class 2A, Region 7) look to end their season on a winning note after coming up empty in a 38-0 loss at Falkville last week.
Ider has endured a 34-27 overtime defeat against Pisgah, a 34-32 loss at Class 1A’s Valley Head and two straight forfeit losses to region opponents Tanner and Section, respectively, after COVID-19 concerns among the team.
Whitesburg Christian (2-6, 0-5) is vulnerable after losing three straight games. The Warriors fell behind and never recovered in a 44-13 loss at North Sand Mountain last Friday.
They have wins against Asbury, a one-win Class 3A team, and Shoals Christian, a three-win Class 1A team.
Ider and Whitesburg Christian will play for the first time in the history of the two programs this week.
