Roberto Diaz scored two goals and Christopher Corona added a goal and an assist as Class 1-3A’s seventh-ranked Collinsville boys soccer team defeated Class 4-5A’s No. 9 Westbrook Christian 3-2 in Rainbow City on Tuesday.
Bryant Parker contributed an assist as the Panthers improved to 11-4 overall and 8-0 in Region 6 play. It was their fourth straight win.
Collinsville hosts Brindlee Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday, before traveling to Hokes Bluff for its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Panthers topped Susan Moore 2-1 on Monday. Diaz scored twice and Parker added an assist.
Luis Ailon finished with three goals, Diaz and Tristan Gallegos each scored two goals and Roberto Carlos chipped in another goal in Collinsville’s 8-0 shutout win against Hokes Bluff on Saturday. Gallegos contributed two assists and Fernando Padilla, Jesus Francisco and Oberto Diaz added an assist apiece. Jonathan Ocelot and Jinen Shukal preserved the shutout in goal.
The Panthers earned a 9-3 win against Glencoe on April 7. Roberto Diaz netted four goals. Luke Henderson scored two goals and Marcos Ramirez, Carlos and Padilla chipped in one goal each, while Carlos also added one assist.
Collinsville’s last loss was April 6 against Fort Payne. The Panthers fell 3-1 after leading for the majority of the opening half (1-0). Fort Payne tied it up with less than 2 minutes remaining in the half and scored two goals in the second half. Roberto Diaz scored one goal and Gallegos had an assist for Collinsville.
