Fort Payne’s Winchester, Elmore selected to all-star game

The roster for the 61st North-South All-Star Football Game was released by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association on Thursday.
Fort Payne senior Donald Winchester was selected to represent the North on the field and Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore was selected to the North coaching staff.
The contest consists of two 37-member teams comprised of 2020 graduating seniors and is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association also plans to host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country during the All-Star Week. The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week is currently scheduled for July 13-18.
Association director Jamie Lee said the school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game winning North win streak.
Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith will serve as head coach for the North. The North coaching staff includes Elmore, Fort Payne; Don Dover, Fultondale; Rod Isaac, Midfield;Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville.
McGill-Toolen’s Earnest Hill will be theSouth’s head coach. The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County.
