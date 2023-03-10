The Fort Payne girls soccer team opened Class 6A Area 13 competition with a 4-1 victory against Oxford at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday night.
Katie Hernandez assisted Avery Chadwick with the Wildcats’ first goal, before Kinsley Worthey and Allie New scored a solo goal apiece. Emma Crow netted the fourth goal from just outside the 18-yard box.
