Wildcats go 2-1 at Vestavia Hills tournament

The Fort Payne boys soccer team wrapped up play in a tournament at Vestavia Hills with a 2-1 record this weekend.
On Friday, the Wildcats (3-1) took a 2-1 loss to Southeast Whitfield.
After playing to a scoreless first half, Cristian Barrientos scored a penalty kick at the 24:05 mark of the second half for Fort Payne.
But Whitfield scored the tying goal with 22:42 left before the go-ahead goal at 22:33.
Whitfield finished with 12 shots on target, nine in the second half, for 25 total shot attempts. The team attempted three corner kicks.
Fort Payne was limited to two total shot opportunities, both in the second half, and took no corner kicks.
Against Florence on Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 5-2 victory.
Fort Payne’s Joshua Guerra recorded a hat trick with three goals.
The Wildcats led 3-0 at intermission.
Guerra scored at the 2:41 mark of the first half with an assist from Kai Stolp. Luis Barrientos added a goal at the 10:49 mark off an assist by Ivan Chavez, and Chris Luna chipped in a goal off an assist from Luis Barrientos at the 35:40 mark.
Leonardo Reyes assisted Guerra with a goal at the 2:21 mark of the second half and Guerra added a solo goal at the 9:10 mark.
Florence scored an unassisted goal at the 12:16 mark of the second half and added another goal from a penalty kick at the 12:45 mark.
The Wildcats attempted eight corner kicks and recorded 10 shots on target, while Florence finished with six shots on goal and had three corner-kick opportunities.
Guerra assisted Stolp with a second-half goal at the 7:58 mark to lift Fort Payne to a 1-0 victory against Dothan on Saturday.
The Wildcats tallied 18 shots on goal and attempted five corner kicks, while Dothan mustered just one shot on target and attempted no corner kicks.
