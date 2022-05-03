The 2022 season ended for the Fort Payne girls soccer team in the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs Monday night.
The Area 15 champion Wildcats took a 3-0 loss at Springville, the Area 13 runner-up, and closed with a 12-8-3 overall record.
On Saturday night, Katie Hernandez scored a goal and assisted on another as Fort Payne restricted visiting Athens to four total shots in a 4-1 victory in the opening round of the postseason.
“Our attack was great,” Wildcats head coach Eddy Bolton said of the Athens match. “Our forwards were getting through their defenders. We used our speed to our advantage. We used quality possessions.
“There’s a difference between kicking and running and playing a ball with possession, and I felt like we did a good job of possessing the ball.”
Fort Payne took a 1-0 halftime advantage after Hernandez took a corner kick from the right side, sending the ball into Avery Chadwick for a goal from 5 yards out.
Hernandez added a solo goal from 3 yards out early in the second half, before the Golden Eagles scored their lone goal.
“Athens was more physical than we expected, but we responded well,” Bolton said. “They did play a great, physical game.”
The Wildcats answered quickly to gain separation. Allie New drilled a shot over the head of Athens’ goalkeeper from just outside the penalty area. Angelica Robles added an insurance score from the face of the goal before the final whistle.
BOYS
Fort Payne 3, Athens 1:
Cristian Barrientos registered a hat trick with three goals, as the Fort Payne boys amassed 19 shots on goal in an opening-round win at Athens on Friday night.
The Area 15 runner-up Wildcats host Southside-Gadsden, the Area 13 winner, in a second-round match Tuesday night. The match was not completed before press time. Visit times-journal.com/sports for updates and see match results in the Saturday, May 7 edition of The Times-Journal.
Against 9-5-1 Athens on Friday, the Wildcats (11-7-2) led 2-1 at intermission.
After the Panthers scored 15 minutes into the half, Kai Stolp assisted Barrientos with an equalizing goal three minutes later. Four minutes later, Barrientos scored a solo goal.
Fort Payne drew a penalty kick early in the second half and Barrientos drilled the ensuing kick for the match’s final tally.
