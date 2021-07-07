The Collinsville High School varsity football team will have a new head coach this fall.
Daniel Garrett accepted the position of head coach at Rogers High School, where he played football and graduated in 2009.
“I am extremely honored to be named the head football coach at my alma mater, Rogers High School,” Garrett posted on his Facebook page Tuesday night. “I am extremely joyful to be coming HOME to a school & community that I love dearly. I can’t wait to meet the players & staff to get started on this new journey. We will create a positive & binding culture that will challenge our players daily to persevere obstacles, show enthusiasm towards their purpose, build lifelong relationships, & do their job at an elite level. In everything we do, we will strive to do it better than we’ve ever done it before & beat that new standard every single time
“To my Collinsville family & friends: I am very grateful to everyone for a wonderful year & for all the support I have received from you throughout my tenure as your head coach. I have & continue to love those kids with all of my heart & know they have elite things ahead of them in their lives.”
Garrett spent one season in Collinsville, where he was hired to lead the football program in spring 2020. The Panthers went 6-4 last season.
Before his arrival in Collinsville, Garrett was the defensive coordinator at Madison County. He was a part of two state championship coaching staffs. He was the defensive coordinator for Hartselle during its 2011 Class 5A state championship run, before helping Nashville, Tenn., powerhouse Ravenwood capture a 2015 title, coaching outside linebackers and special teams.
