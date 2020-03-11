Eli Johnson worked six scoreless innings, striking out a dozen batters in the Plainview baseball team’s 8-1 victory against Pisgah on Tuesday.
Johnson threw a one-hitter with 65 strikes, as the Bears picked up their fifth win.
Tyler Swanson solo-homered in the first inning and the Bears pulled ahead 4-0 on a forced walk in the third inning. Levi Brown had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Tristan Willingham added three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs.
Plainview left eight runners on base.
Here’s a look at other DeKalb County baseball results:
Gadsden City 6, Fort Payne 2
Dylan Ledford and Samuel Hotalen each scored runs for Fort Payne in a loss at Gadsden City on Tuesday.
Ledford plated the game’s opening run from third base in the first inning, ahead of Gadsden City’s tying run on a single in the bottom of the third. Another single gave the Titans a 2-1 lead.
The Titans pulled ahead 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth.
Brody Gifford scattered four hits for three runs with two strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings in Fort Payne’s loss.
Paden New doubled with an RBI and scored a run for the Titans, as Jason Gray tossed a complete game with three strikeouts and two walks.
Fyffe 11, Collinsville 3
Fyffe used a six-run burst to break a tie in the fifth inning and roll to a win against Collinsville on Monday afternoon.
The Panthers led 3-0 heading into the top of the third, before Koby Harris and Brody Dalton scored on Will Stephens’ double to center field cut it to 3-2.
Later in the inning, Tanner Cowart singled on a line drive to left field with two outs in play, allowing Stephens to score and tie things at 3.
Neither side could gain an edge until Collinsville’s defense got into a bases-loaded situation in the top of the fifth. Jacob Wooden singled to center to bring Stephens in for the go-ahead score. The Red Devils plated additional runs on a forced walk, an error, a line out and a single, before Collinsville’s defense ended the spree with a fly out to right field.
The Red Devils finished with 12 hits, led by Ike Rowell’s three hits and two RBIs with a run scored. Stephens added two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs, and Parker Godwin had two hits with a run scored. They left 12 runners stranded.
Dalton started on the mound for Fyffe, striking out four and walking six, while surrendering three runs on two hits in six innings. Harris struck out two and allowed no hits or runs in an inning of relief.
Collinsville was limited to two hits and left seven runners on base.
Orr tossed four innings in the loss, allowing eight hits and runs, striking out three and walking six.
Section 10, Crossville 5
Despite out-hitting Section, Crossville fell behind early in a Monday loss.
Crossville out-hit Section 8-6 but left 11 runners on base. Section also scored four runs on forced walks and another on a fielder’s choice.
With a 4-1 Section advantage entering the fifth inning, Crossville got into trouble with bases-loaded situations. Twelve Section batters had at-bats before Crossville ended the inning on a fielder’s choice, but not before falling behind 10-1.
Crossville’s Quentin Chapman had two runs on two hits, Ty Bouldin finished with two hits and scored a run and Fernando Guzman added two runs.
Trace Allen surrendered seven runs on four hits, while walking eight and striking out one in four innings. Hunter Haston walked four, struck out one and allowed three runs on two hits in two innings of relief.
Section’s Dillan Pope finished with a double, Cole Woods added two hits with an RBI and Bo Bradford chipped in two RBIs and scored two runs.
On Tuesday, Ider erased Crossville’s early lead and won 6-5.
The Lions led 4-0 before Ider tied it in the third and pulled ahead for good with two runs in the fourth inning.
Kolby Lesley and Bouldin each hit a double for Crossville. Dekota Causey struck out five and walked four, while allowing five hits for six runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Rylie Lassetter struck out seven and walked one in a complete-game win for the Hornets. He gave up five runs on seven hits.
Peyton Hood doubled and scored two runs for the Lions.
Geraldine 17, Douglas 5
Geraldine’s bats were hot early and led to a blowout win against Douglas on Monday.
Brodie Stone hit a two-run home run in the first inning that gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead. They extended the lead with six runs in the second inning behind four singles and an error.
Douglas loaded the bases in the bottom of the third and drew three consecutive forced walks to narrow the gap to 10-3. A two-run single closed the margin to 10-5 before Geraldine ended the inning with a play in the infield.
Miles Benton hit a triple, and Jake Peppers added a triple and a double for the Bulldogs. Drew Fowler and Levi Martin finished the game with a double apiece.
Geraldine scored all 17 runs on 17 hits and tallied 13 RBIs, while leaving eight runners on base.
Martin struck out four and walked one, while surrendering no hits or runs in two innings in the win.
Douglas shuffled through five pitchers, with Hunter Long taking the loss in 2/3 of an inning. He allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Douglas was held to two hits and left four on base.
Ider 9, Asbury 4
Ider had a productive start and its defense forced Asbury to leave eight runners on base in a victory Monday.
The Hornets grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a Peyton Hood triple. Hood scored on a Matthew Norman grounder to first to make it 2-0, Keegan Whitaker singled home Andrew Holt and Cody Tinker singled in Norman with one out on the scoreboard.
Asbury was held scoreless for six innings, before plating all of its runs in the seventh.
Ider’s Andrew Blevins finished with two hits, including a double, scored two runs and added an RBI. Hood added two runs, two RBIs and scored a run. Whitaker and Tinker had two RBIs each.
Alex Godwin earned the win on the mound for the Hornets, tossing four scoreless innings, giving up two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Whitaker added three innings in relief, allowing four runs on two hits with one strikeout and three walks.
