Colton Wills scored 18 points, Gavin Lang had 12 points and Collinsville fell short of closing the fourth-quarter scoring gap against Class 2A Area 12 rival Sand Rock, resulting in a 53-39 loss at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The Panthers faced a seven-point deficit at the start of the final period, but Sand Rock ran the lead to double digits and prevented its rivals from further slashing the scoring gap.
Sand Rock’s Jacob St. Clair finished with a game-high 26 points. Across the fourth period, he made a jump shot, assisted teammate Bradley Jackson (nine points) with a layup and converted 8 of 10 free throws to help his team maintain its advantage and close with a win.
Wills drilled a mid-range jumper with 5:31 to pull Collinsville within 36-28, before St. Clair accounted for the Wildcats’ next eight points, including a fast-break layup that made it a 12-point game with 2 minutes remaining.
Sand Rock was 10 for 14 from the foul line in the fourth; Collinsville shot 7 for 10 across the final frame.
The Wildcats gained a 9-0 advantage, ahead of Wills assisting Lang with a fast-break layup with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter. Wills added a 3-pointer and a 2-point jumper to help the Panthers turn the nine-point deficit to a 9-7 deficit by quarter’s end.
Although the Panthers never led in the game, Mason McAteer’s assist to Lang for a corner 3-point basket tied the game at 13 with 4:30 left in the half. Sand Rock’s Jackson hit a 3 and assisted Zack Clanton (six points) with a 3-pointer to close the half with the Wildcats on top 19-17.
Collinsville slashed Sand Rock’s lead to one point in the third quarter.
McAteer dished to Lang for a 3-pointer from the wing, before Wills sank a wing 3 with 4:51 to go to pull the Panthers within 24-23.
St. Clair scored a jumper in the paint, Kaden Justice scored a teardrop layup and St. Clair added another layup to boost Sand Rock to a 32-25 lead to close the third period.
