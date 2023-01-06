Colton Wills scored 18 points, Gavin Lang had 12 points and Collinsville fell short of closing the fourth-quarter scoring gap against Class 2A Area 12 rival Sand Rock, resulting in a 53-39 loss at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

The Panthers faced a seven-point deficit at the start of the final period, but Sand Rock ran the lead to double digits and prevented its rivals from further slashing the scoring gap.

