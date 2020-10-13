Fyffe chases region title as Geraldine visits

The Fyffe Red Devils can clinch the region’s top seed for the postseason this week.
The Red Devils host the Geraldine Bulldogs at Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Gillilan rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in Fyffe’s 55-0 romp past North Sand Mountain last Thursday night.
Gillilan substituted in at quarterback for injured starter Ike Rowell and the Red Devils’ offense didn’t appear to skip a beat. Gillilan finished with 105 yards rushing on 11 carries. He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dalton to put Fyffe (7-0, 4-0 Class 3A, Region 7) ahead 7-0 with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Kyle Dukes added to another strong Fyffe rushing effort with 82 yards on 14 carries, Tyler Machen gained 60 yards on two attempts and Brodie Hicks carried six times for 57 yards.
It was Fyffe’s fourth shutout win of the season while limiting NSM to 101 yards.
Playing as the No. 1-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A high school football poll last week, Fyffe extended its regular-season winning streak to 55 games. It was the Red Devils’ 37th win in a row and 44th in a row at Ridgeway-Long Field/Paul Benefield Stadium.
Fyffe has defeated Geraldine (5-2, 3-1) in their six previous meetings.
The Bulldogs look to upset the region leader after earning their second win in a row. They topped Sylvania 17-10 last week behind an outstanding all-around performance by Caleb Hall.
Hall ran 140 yards on 18 attempts with a rushing score and a 45-yard receiving score. He added seven tackles as a defender and deflected one pass.
Teammate Bo Harper finished 5 of 6 passing for 91 yards.
The Bulldogs’ leading rushers included Troy Willoughby (11 carries, 63 yards), Anthony Baldwin (18 carries, 60 yards) and Drew Fowler (four carries, 26 yards).
Willoughby led Geraldine’s defensive showing with eight tackles, Cody Satterfield had six tackles and one pass deflection and Austyn Banks had three tackles, including a sack.
Plainview at Sylvania
Plainview visits Sylvania for a Class 3A, Region 7 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears (6-1, 3-1) are coming off a 29-13 win against region rival Collinsville. Marcos Vega ran for 100 yards with a rushing score and a receiving, Brody McCurdy ran for 86 yards in the Bears’ win.
The Bears finished the night with 292 yards of offense, including 288 yards rushing.
Sylvania (4-3, 3-2) took a 17-10 loss against Geraldine last week.
Gareth Anderson rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries with a score for the Rams. Braiden Thomas ran for 125 yards on nine attempts and caught three passes for 21 yards.
Asbury at Collinsville
The Collinsville Panthers host the Asbury Rams in a Class 3A, Region 7 contest for homecoming at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Malachi Orr rushed for 124 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown in the Panthers’ 29-13 loss to Plainview last week. Teammate Dalton Hughes completed 3 of 7 passes for 34 yards and an interception and ran for 37 yards on 20 carries.
Collinsville (4-3, 1-3) finished with 226 yards of offense, including 192 yards rushing.
Asbury (1-6, 1-3) earned its first win of the season last week, shutting out Brindlee Mountain 44-7 for its first region win in program history. Asbury established a varsity football program in 2016.
Collinsville is 4-0 against Asbury.
Ider at Falkville
The Ider Hornets travel to play the undefeated Falkville Blue Devils at Burl Vest Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Robinson and Matthew Norman combined for 242 yards rushing for the Hornets (1-7, 0-4 Class 2A, Region 7) in last week’s 34-27 overtime loss to Pisgah.
Robinson carried the ball 25 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and Norman had 104 yards rushing on 12 attempts with two scores.
Ider scored all of its points in the first half and took a 27-14 lead.
The Hornets finished with 297 yards of offense (242 rushing) and 10 first downs.
Falkville (7-0, 4-0) defeated Tanner 62-0 in a region contest last week. It was the Blue Devils’ fourth shutout win of the season.
Sardis at Crossville
The Crossville Lions look to snap a seven-game slide, hosting the Sardis Lions in a Class 5A, Region 7 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sardis, also winless at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in region competitions, took a 43-7 loss against West Point last week.
The Lions of Sardis have scored a touchdown or more in only one game this season. They scored 19 against Geraldine on Sept. 11 in a 36-19 defeat.
Defensively, Sardis has surrendered 39 points per game.
Crossville failed to score in a game for the first time this season in last week’s 35-0 loss at Fairview.
The Lions of Crossville have averaged 12 points per game and allowed 36 per contest.
