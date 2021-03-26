Seven DeKalb County basketball players were selected to the annual Sand Mountain Super 6 teams Wednesday.
Seniors Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson of the 2021 Class 3A state champion Fyffe boys team joined Plainview junior Cole Millican and sophomore Jonah Williams as DeKalb selections for the Super 6 boys team.
Senior Kenadie Lee and sophomore Leianna Currie of the 2021 3A state runner-up Sylvania girls team joined Plainview senior Payton Blevins as DeKalb representatives for the Super 6 girls team.
Players for the Sand Mountain Super 6 teams were chosen by coaches from the nine schools that compete annually in the Sand Mountain Tournament.
North Sand Mountain seniors Russ Marr and Luke Maples were Jackson County selections to the Super 6 boys team. On the girls’ side, Pisgah senior Kennedy Barron, junior Molly Heard and sophomore Kallie Tinker represented the four-time state champion Eagles and Jackson County.
