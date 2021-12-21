Plainview’s Cole Millican poured in six flaming-hot 3-point baskets in the first period, setting the tone.
Millican finished with a game-high 24 points, as the No. 1-seeded Bears romped past No. 8 Fyffe 81-30 in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament in Higdon on Monday night.
“Cole got hot and our guys continued to feed him the ball,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said after his team improved to 10-4 in its tournament opener at North Sand Mountain High School. “It’s contagious and this group really doesn’t care who scores. Tonight was Cole’s night in the first quarter and they found him.”
Plainview led 33-5 at the end of the opening quarter and 56-7 at halftime.
The Bears made 13 3-pointers as a team.
“We shot extremely well,” Coker said. “I thought our guys’ mental focus was good, we challenged them to be mentally tough. …We just really moved the ball and got a lot of open shots, did a good job pressuring the basketball.”
Jonah Williams scored 17 points, including three 3s, and Dylan Haymon chipped in 13 points.
Eli Butts paced the Red Devils (2-10) with 15 points.
Fyffe’s most productive offensive period was the third, scoring 16 points to pull within 65-24 after a 6-0 scoring spurt.
Butts made a 3-pointer, a layup off a steal and converted a three-point play during the stretch, while teammate Kyle Dukes scored a driving layup and added a jump shot.
The top-seeded Bears play No. 5 Pisgah in the semifinal round in Higdon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pisgah defeated No. 4 NSM 70-67 on Monday night.
