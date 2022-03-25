Wildcats held scoreless against Class 7A Eagles

The Fort Payne boys, Class 6A’s No. 5-ranked team, was held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to 7A’s No. 2 Oak Mountain Eagles on Thursday night.
In a defensive battle, the Wildcats (10-4-1) were limited to four shots on goal and two corner kick opportunities.
Garrett Murphy scored an early goal for the Eagles (11-4-4), who finished with six shots on goal and five corner kick chances.
In the latest AHSAA coaches poll, the Wildcats ranked 13 of 15 teams in the super poll — the top teams in the state regardless of classification.
Oak Mountain posted at No. 3 in the super poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.