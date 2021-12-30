PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne boys split holiday games

The Fort Payne boys had one win and one loss during their run at the 2021 Champions Sports Academy Christmas Classic this week.
Fort Payne defeated White Plains 45-33 on Monday, before taking a 55-53 loss to Piedmont on Tuesday.
Against White Plains, Shaq Hawkins and Malik Turner scored 13 points apiece and Darrell Prater added seven points.
The Wildcats (10-9) led 24-18 at halftime and 35-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Walker O’Steen paced White Plains with 14 points.
Against Piedmont, Turner finished with a game-high 19 points and Prater and Connor Cash added seven points apiece.
Piedmont led 29-27 at intermission and 42-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Sylvania 69, Colbert County 52:
Josh Scott sank four 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 22 points, leading Sylvania to a 69-52 victory against Colbert County in the opening round of the Randolph Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
Griffin Haygood scored 11 points for the Rams (3-12), making three 3s, Ryan Bullock added 10 points and Sawyer Hughes nine points.
Jay Whalen paced the Indians (3-9) with 21 points and Tyler Castle had eight points.
Sylvania led 14-11 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime after erupting for a 20-9 scoring differential in the second period. Scott made two 3-pointers in the quarter and Haygood and Jerrett Luedy each added a 3.
By the end of the third quarter, the Rams maintained a 52-30 lead.
GIRLS
Sand Rock 72, Plainview 63:
Sawyer Hulgan shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range to lead Plainview with 21 points in a 72-63 loss to Sand Rock during the Supreme Courts holiday tournament in Guntersville on Monday.
Lauren Jimmerson added 10 points, Hannah Regula had nine points, Kami Sanders finished with eight points and Ali Price chipped in seven assists with five points and five rebounds.
Sand Rock led 24-20 at the end of the first quarter and 44-38. Plainview pulled ahead at 58-57 entering the fourth period, where the Wildcats gained a 15-11 scoring edge.
Sand Rock finished with 31 rebounds to Plainview’s 23. The Wildcats had 18 turnovers to 14 for Plainview.
