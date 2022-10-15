Leading 41-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, Collinsville appeared to be in control.
But a furious comeback by Whitesburg Christian Academy put the Panthers on their heels. The Panthers lost their lead late but a Luis Ailon 27-yard field goal with 6 seconds left allowed them to survive the scare and come away with a 44-42 win in Gurley on Friday night.
Collinsville (6-2, 4-2 Class 2A-Region 7) qualified for the 2A postseason with the win and battles North Sand Mountain in Higdon next Friday night for which side will claim the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
Whitesburg (4-4, 2-4) trailed 21-7 at the end of the opening period, but rallied to tie things up at 21 at halftime.
A healthy third quarter allowed Collinsville to extend its lead to 41-21 with a score at the beginning of the final period.
Whitesburg came back to take a 42-41 advantage late in the period, before some even later heroics.
Mason McAteer connected with Keaton DeBoard for a 43-yard passing play in the final seconds. DeBoard was knocked out of bounds at the 9-yard line, leading to Ailon’s game-winning field goal.
McAteer completed 6 of 9 passes for 171 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He rushed 14 times for 96 yards with another score.
DeBoard carried the ball 12 times for 232 yards and a touchdown.
Gavin Lang caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He added an interception on the defensive side.
Plainview 31, Westbrook Christian 28 —
Trey Rutledge hit Andrew Hall for a 40-yard touchdown play with 4:50 left in regulation, rallying Plainview to a 31-28 win against Westbrook Christian in Rainbow City on Friday night.
The Bears (3-5, 3-4 Class 3A-Region 6) trailed 28-24 at the start of the fourth, and their defense kept the Warriors (4-4, 2-4) out of scoring range the rest of the way, while the offense keyed on a long go-ahead score.
Plainview gained 481 yards of offense to the Warriors’ 299 yards.
Sam Crowell led the Bears’ rushing attack with 113 yards on 17 carries. Hall managed 75 yards rushing on 11 attempts, and Dylan McCullough ran for three touchdowns behind 69 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Rutledge rushed 10 times for 92 yards, while completing 2 of 5 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions.
Plainview travels to Ohatchee for a region finale next Friday.
Benjamin Smith rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in Ider’s 40-20 loss to Sand Rock at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Friday night.
Dylan Grant was 10 of 16 passing for 109 yards with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Austin Cross that gave the Hornets (2-7, 0-6 Class 2A-Region 7) a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
Smith ran for a 38-yard score to extend Ider’s advantage to 14-6 with 2:47 remaining in the first half, before Sand Rock (3-6, 3-4 2A-Region 7) answered with a 26-yard scoring pass with 50 seconds to play, pulling within 14-12 at the break.
Smith scored on a 46-yard run in the third, as Ider held on to a 20-18 lead with 8:20 remaining.
But a 55-yard touchdown play with 3:32 left in the third gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 26-20.
Sand Rock finished with 321 yards of offense to Ider’s 245.
Next Friday, Ider closes the regular season with a visit to Paul Benefield Stadium to face region rival Fyffe.
