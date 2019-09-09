Eagles fly high, earn first win in program history

RAINSVILLE – Cornerstone Christian Academy’s 6-man football team took a massive step forward Friday when they dominated Chilton Academy in a 32-0 shutout and picked up their first win in program history.
The Cornerstone Eagles are a team of just 12 players, but ran circles around Chilton all night in their first win.
Friday’s first quarter nearly left both team scoreless until Matt Johnson picked off a Chilton pass and returned it 30 yards the other way for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 6-0 with just under a minute left in the period.
After another stop by Cornerstone’s defense, Israel Phillips doubled the Eagles’ lead with a 10-yard dash across the goal line midway through the second quarter. Cornerstone then made their PAT – which counts for two points in 6-man football – to make the score 14-0.
Chilton then followed with their best scoring opportunity of the night, but missed a short field goal.
Afterwards with a few seconds left before halftime, Cornerstone had the ball deep in their own territory and struck once more when Lucas Hale connected with Matt Johnson for a 75-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 20-0 at the break.
Phillips added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half from two and 20 yards out to make the final score 32-0 as Cornerstone’s defense continued to shut down Chilton’s attack.
Phillips finished with 54 yards rushing, three touchdowns and also had four tackles on defense.
Matt Johnson finished with two scores on his interception return and long touchdown reception before halftime. He had 21 yards rushing and tallied six stops on defense.
Tristan Johnson, Layne Fortner and Cole Wilga all recovered fumbles in the win for Cornerstone. Fortner led the Eagles’ defense with seven tackles and Tristan and Wilga had one each.
Lucas Hale and Eli Carter both had interceptions on defense as well. Hale made three tackles and Carter had two.
Saxon Cloud was a key blocker for the Eagles’ offense all night and had one tackle while Ethan Wooten, Henry Harrison and Brady Biddle all tallied two defensive stops each.
The Eagles will play on their home field again this week as they host Clay County Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.