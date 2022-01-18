PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Millican scores 31, Plainview downs 6A Hazel Green

Cole Millican shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and totaled a game-high 31 points with seven rebounds to help Plainview defeat Class 6A Hazel Green 72-59 in Rainsville on Monday night.
The Bears (19-5) added the game to their schedule after their previously scheduled quarterfinal-round DeKalb County Tournament game against Crossville was canceled.
Against Hazel Green, Luke Smith scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists and Dylan Haymon and Jonah Williams added 10 points apiece. Landon White hauled in eight rebounds.
The Bears turned an 18-12 first-quarter deficit into a 38-35 halftime advantage, pushing it to 59-49 by the end of the third period.
Against Haleyville on Saturday, Williams scored 26 points, sinking six of Plainview’s 16 3-point baskets in an 89-58 rout in Haleyville.
Williams shot 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. Millican shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and amassed 22 points with four rebounds and steals. Haymon finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, while adding a pair of 3-pointers. Bryce Luther scored eight points (two 3-pointers) and Smith added seven points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
A second-quarter run propelled Plainview from a 23-22 deficit into a 49-39 halftime lead. The Bears pushed it to 69-50 by the end of the third period.
Section 69, Ider 41:
Hunter Robinson led all Ider scorers with 11 points in a 69-41 loss to Section at Ider High School on Friday night.
Austin Shirley and Jesse Massey added eight points apiece for the Hornets (7-9, 0-5 Class 2A, Area 15).
After leading 27-23 at the half, the Lions (17-7, 6-0 2A, Area 15) outscored Ider 42-18 in the second half.
Logan Patterson finished with a game-high 19 points, Alex Guinn scored 12 points and Jacob Cooper added eight points.
Hokes Bluff 64, Collinsville 54:
Alex Garcia had a game-high 26 points and Dawson Cothran added 14 points in Collinsville’s 64-54 loss to Class 3A, Area 12 rival Hokes Bluff at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Friday night.
Donovan Smith added eight points for the Panthers, who scored 20 first-half points and produced 37 in the second half.
All of Garcia’s 26 points came from inside the 3-point arc. He shot 2 of 3 from the foul line.
Skyline 77, Valley Head 52:
Ethan Webb’s 14 points and Chandler Johnson’s 12 points paced Valley Head in a 77-52 loss at Class 1A, Area 13 rival Skyline on Saturday.
Weston Avans finished with a game-high 23 points for the Vikings (14-5, 7-0 1A, Area 13). Chase Bickers sank four 3-point baskets and scored 21 points and Gabe Waldrop added 11 points.
The Tigers (6-10, 4-3) closed the first quarter with a 19-17 edge, before Skyline took the lead for good in the second period (43-28). By the end of the third, the Vikings extended their advantage to 65-38.
