Jonah Williams splashed home seven 3-point baskets and had a game-high 30 points as the Plainview boys used a fast start to bury the Section Lions 79-49 in Section on Tuesday night.
Plainview (3-1) raced to a commanding 31-6 lead after one quarter of play and held a 46-18 advantage at intermission.
Williams shot 7 for 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from inside the arc as four starters reached double-digit scoring. Jacob Henderson had 12 points and six rebounds, and Dylan Haymon made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Luke Smith chipped in 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
The Lions made just 5 of 31 3-point attempts but shot 14 of 22 from inside the arc.
Sylvania 60, Ider 44:
Four Sylvania boys scored in double figures to open the season with a 60-44 home win against the Ider Hornets on Tuesday night.
Logan McCullough and Sawyer Hughes each scored 13 points, Clayton Wilks added 12 points and Timothy Bullock had 10 points in the Rams’ debut win.
Drake Whisenant led the Hornets (1-1) with a game-high 15 points.
The Rams (1-0) led 22-12 at halftime.
Geraldine 62, Oneonta 48:
Three Geraldine boys scored in double figures as first-year head coach Jeremy Smith earned a 62-48 victory against Oneonta in his coaching debut in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Colvin had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Griffin Knight scored 13 points with four rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-0). Kaejuan Hatley had 10 points and six rebounds and Ridge Berry added seven points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Harrison Miller led Oneonta with 19 points.
The Bulldogs overcame some early foul trouble and turned a one-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 14-point win.
Smith credited Geraldine’s bench for playing important minutes, as the team has some new players gaining their first varsity experiences.
Skyline 64, Collinsville 57:
Billy Briggs paced the Collinsville boys with 18 points, Colton Wills scored 16 points and Jacob Jones 14 in a 64-57 loss at Skyline on Tuesday night.
Wills made a 3-pointer and two shots from inside the arc to help the Panthers (0-1) take a 16-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The Vikings (3-0) bounced back with a strong second quarter, outscoring Collinsville 19-5 to take a 30-21 lead at the half.
Weston Avans scored six points and added a free throw in the third quarter to help Skyline extend its advantage to 48-37 lead going into the final frame.
Wills scored seven points and Briggs added six in the fourth for the Panthers, who outscored Skyline 20-16 in the period, but the combination of Avans and Jaylon Clements was enough for the Vikings to secure a win.
