PREP SOFTBALL: Trotter’s walk-off lifts Plainview past Pisgah

Tobi Trotter doubled to center field to score Keirstan Hiett and lift the Plainview softball team to a 5-4 walk-off win against Pisgah on Thursday.
Trotter and Krimson Kidd each hit home runs for the Bears. Trotter went 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and scored two runs. Halle Brown added a double.
Lily Boswell struck out 10 and walked none while allowing nine hits for four runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Pisgah’s Lila Wheeler batted 3 for 4, scoring two runs with an RBI.
Geraldine 4, Sylvania 3
Taylor Freeman singled a ground ball to short, scoring Lily Rowell from third base to give Geraldine a walk-off win Thursday.
Tinsley Satterfield led the Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs. Lydia West scattered seven hits for three runs with two walks and four strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Lauren Womack had two hits, an RBI and scored a run for the Rams. Alexia Ferguson added two hits.
Womack struck out eight and walked four while surrendering four runs on five hits.
Fyffe 13, Collinsville 11
Fyffe plated the go-ahead run on a forced walk in the seventh inning of a win against Collinsville in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday.
Emily Webb’s single in the seventh allowed Chloe Hatch and Olivia Wilks to score and tie the game at 10. The Red Devils loaded the bases and a forced walk brought Alyssa Webb in from third for the go-ahead run.
Hatch went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for Fyffe. Emily Webb batted 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and scored two runs, and Madison Myers was 3 for 4 with a double and scored three runs. Bella Pettis had four RBIs.
Hatch scattered 15 hits for 11 runs with three strikeouts and five walks in a complete game for the Red Devils.
Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera batted 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and scored three runs. Caroline Brannon had three hits in a 3-for-4 hitting effort with an RBI and two runs scored, and Emma Terrell added three hits and two runs.
Sophia Wills struck out five and walked three while allowing 10 runs on nine hits in five innings of her start for the Panthers.
The Panthers left nine runners on base and Fyffe left seven on base.
Collinsville earned a split with a 9-2 win against Etowah in Game 2.
Rivera mashed a two-run home run to put the Panthers ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning. She batted 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Brannon scored three runs on two hits with two RBIs for Collinsville. Kayla Beene doubled in a 2-for-4 hitting performance with two RBIs, Terrell had two hits and scored a run and Wills added two hits and an RBI.
Somer Stewart tossed a complete game, striking out five and walking five while scoring two runs on three hits for Collinsville.
Valley Head 18, Woodville 0
Kaylnn Hulgan struck out 15 Woodville batters, tossing a no-hitter in Valley Head’s shutout victory Thursday.
Hulgan added three hits, three runs and an RBI at the plate. Jordan Henderson led Valley Head with a 5-for-5 hitting effort, scoring four runs with two RBIs. Amanda Garcia finished with three hits, five RBIs and scored two runs, and Eden Cavitt added three hits, three RBIs and scored a run.
Valley Head tallied 21 hits and 17 RBIs.
Hulgan tripled in Valley Head’s 11-5 loss to Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Valley Head’s Lydia Crane doubled twice and scored two runs with an RBI, while batting 3 for 3. Garcia doubled in a 3-for-4 hitting performance with two RBIs and a run scored, and Hulgan finished with two hits and an RBI.
Gaylesville scored a pair of runs in the first inning and a third-inning Natalie Baty solo home run made it 3-0.
The Tigers narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the third inning. Garcia plated Crane with a single and Hulgan’s triple brought Garcia home.
Gaylesville extended the lead to 5-2 in the fourth, before scoring four more runs in the fifth.
