With three DeKalb County boys soccer programs making deep postseason runs and two county girls squads making the playoffs, several county players and coaches were acknowledged on the state level this week.

Five Collinsville boys were selected to the Class 1A/3A All-State Team and head coach Jeff Stanley was selected as the classification’s boys coach of the year, as voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches from across Alabama.

Forward Roberto Diaz, midfielder Jesus Francisco and defenders Roberto Carlos, Robert Gallegos and Fernando Padilla were each selected to the 1A/3A boys first team for Collinsville, who finished as the state runner-up.

In 6A, Fort Payne defender Cristian Barrientos was selected to the super all-state first team — comprised of the state’s top players, regardless of classification. 

Fort Payne boys head coach Michael Farmer was named coach of the year, with forward Joshua Guerra garnering all-state honors. Fort Payne wrapped its season in the state semifinal round for a second straight year.

In 4A/5A, Crossville midfielder Alan Balcazar was selected as an all-state performer. Balcazar and the Lions, under the leadership of first-year head coach Isaac Dismuke, closed the 2022 season with a state semifinal-round finish for a second year in a row.

On the girls’ side, Collinsville senior Daisy Barrientos received AHSAA Class 1A/3A All-State First-Team acclaim for her performances in the 2022 season.

Barrientos, a forward for the Panthers, was the lone DeKalb County girls all-state first-team selection, as voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches across Alabama. She helped the Collinsville girls achieve Area 6’s runner-up, a 9-12 overall record and the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.

In Class 6A, Fort Payne’s Avery Chadwick and Isabela Hernandez were selected to the second team. Chadwick, a freshman forward, tallied 20 goals with eight assists and two hat tricks. Hernandez, a senior defender, started every match for the Wildcats, recording two critical blocks to save goals with one goal and one assist.

Fort Payne’s Chloe Goggans, Camryn Brewis and Angelica Robles garnered all-state honorable mentions. Goggans, a freshman forward, collected 18 goals with eight assists and two hat tricks. Brewis, a sophomore goalkeeper, compiled 86 saves, and Robles, a senior midfielder, finished the season with nine goals and four assists.

Here are this year’s all-state teams, with name, year and school:

AHSAA BOYS SUPER ALL-STATE 

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Kidomo Albert – Jr. – 7A – Davidson

Astul Irias – Sr. – 1/3A – Elkmont

Baronyi Kengeye – Sr. – 7A – Davidson

Alex Kohn – Sr. – 4A/5A – Montgomery Academy

Henry McMurphy – Sr. – 7A – Daphne

Jackson Nabors – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs

Franklin Perez – Sr. – 4/5A – Sylacauga

Midfielders

Joe Armstrong – Sr. – 6A – Mountain Brook

Camden Faircloth – Sr. – 4/5A – Sylacauga

Jack Heaps – So. –6A – Mountain Brook

Joey Jones – Jr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy

Matthias Leib – Jr. – 6A – Briarwood

Noah Miller – Jr. – 7A – Daphne

Jonathan Salgado – Sr. – 4/5A – Russellville

Nathan Tozzi – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs

Defenders

Cristian Barrientos – So. – 6A – Fort Payne

Ty Ferguson – Sr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy

Alejandro Hernandez – Jr. – 6A – Pelham

Anders Hughes – Sr. – 6A – Randolph

Fox Landgren – Sr. – 6A – Homewood

Brayden Strait – Sr. – 7A – Huntsville

Goalkeepers

Reed Harradine – Jr. – 6A – Mountain Brook

Sims Tosh – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Ruston Bassett – Sr. – 4A/5A – Montgomery Academy

Mason Brown – Fr. – 1/3A – St Luke’s

Aurelio Francisco – Jr. – 7A – Tuscaloosa County

Gideon Garcia – Sr. – 4/5A – Faith Academy

Orlando Jimenez – Sr. – 4/5A – Russellville

Vance Phillips – Jr. – 6A – Mountain Brook

Dominic Piccini – Sr. – 6 – McGill-Toolen

AJ Shumate – Fr. – 4/5A – Guntersville

Midfielders

AJ Davis – Sr. – 6A – Gulf Shores

Jonah de Lange – Jr – 7A – Davidson

Junior Diaz – Jr. – 1/3A – Tanner

Luke Ferguson – Fr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy

Justin Hanline – Sr. – 1/3A – Danville

Daniel Pavon – So. – 4/5A – Leeds

Matthew Stroud – Sr. – 7A – Fairhope

Defenders

Nick Berg – Sr. – 7A – Hoover

Joshua Bramblett – Jr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs

Ariq Chandra – Jr. – 6A – Southside-Gadsden

Gus Colvin – Jr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs

Connor Fore – Sr. – 7A – Vestavia Hills

Garret Murphy – Jr. – 7A – Oak Mountain

Brian Pecina – Sr. – 4/5A – Fairview

Goalkeepers

Adam Alemond – Jr. – 7A – Oak Mountain

Blai Cebrian – Jr . – 1/3A – Bayside Academy

KJ Godwin – Sr. – 6A – Pelham

CLASS 7A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Kidomo Albert, Jr., Davidson; Josh Fain, Sr., Auburn; Aurelio Francisco, Jr., Tuscaloosa County; Eli Jennings, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Nate Joiner, So., Oak Mountain; Baronyi Kengeye, Sr., Davidson; Henry McMurphy, Sr., Daphne.

Midfielders

Jonah de Lange, Jr., Davidson; Ayden Green, Sr., Smiths Station; Noah Miller, Jr., Daphne; Josh Owens, Jr. Thompson; Om Shrestha, So., Oak Mountain; Matthew Stroud, Sr., Fairhope; Jorge Torres, Sr., Grissom.

Defenders

Nick Berg, Sr., Hoover; Cameron Bonner, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Connor Fore, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Connor Fore, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Corbitt Grundhoefer, Sr., Oak Mountain; Garret Murphy, Jr., Oak Mountain; Nolan Peffer, Jr., Huntsville; Brayden Strait, Sr., Huntsville.

Goalkeepers

Adam Alemond, Jr., Oak Mountain; Mario Areas, Sr., Florence; Edwin Vasquez, So., Albertville.

Coach of the year

Heath Burt, Daphne.

CLASS 6A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

John Doster, Sr. Southside-Gadsden; Joshua Guerra, Jr., Fort Payne; Grayson Myles, Sr., St. Paul’s; Vance Phillips, Jr., Mountain Brook; Dominic Piccini, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Matt Wolf, So., Springville.

Midfielders

Joe Armstrong, Sr., Mountain Brook; Brandon Ayala, Jr., Southside-Gadsden; Finn Calloway, Fr. Mountain Brook; AJ Davis, Sr., Gulf Shores; Ellis Dykes, So., Northridge; Jack Heaps, So., Mountain Brook; Matthias Leib, Jr., Briarwood.

Defenders

Cristian Barrientos, So., Fort Payne; Ariq Chandra, Jr., Southside-Gadsden; Alejandro Hernandez, Jr., Pelham; Anders Hughes, Sr., Randolph; Fox Landgren, Sr., Homewood; Alvaro Macias-Cazorla, Jr., Scottsboro; Luke Miller, 8th, Chelsea.

Goalkeepers

KJ Godwin, Sr., Pelham; Reed Harradine, Jr., Mountain Brook; Cole Queeney, Sr., Randolph.

Coach of the year

Michael Farmer, Fort Payne

CLASS 4A/5A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Gideon Garcia, Sr., Faith Academy; Orlando Jimenez, Sr., Russellville; Alex Kohn, Sr., Montgomery Academy; Jackson Nabors, Sr., Indian Springs; Franklin Perez, Sr., Sylacauga; Branson Phelps, Sr., Faith Academy; AJ Shumate, Fr., Guntersville.

Midfielders

Alan Balcazar, Sr., Crossville; Camden Faircloth, Sr., Sylacauga; Vicente Machic, Sr., Russellville; Daniel Pavon, So., Leeds; Gabe Restrepo, Jr., John Carroll; Jonathan Salgado, Sr., Russellville; Nathan Tozzi, Sr., Indian Springs.

Defenders

Joshua Bramblett, Jr., Indian Springs; Gus Colvin, Indian Springs; Jaleel Harris, Sr., Lincoln; Hudson Hodges, Sr., Sylacauga; Blake Mize, Sr., John Carroll; Brian Pecina, Fairview; Ian Vachon, Sr., Madison Academy.

Goalkeepers

Dexter Tai, Sr., Sylacauga; Sims Tosh, Sr., Indian Springs.

Coach of the year

Gabriel DeQueiroz, Montgomery Academy.

CLASS 1A/3A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Mason Brown, Fr., St. Luke’s; Roberto Diaz, Sr., Collinsville; Manuel Felipe, Sr., Tanner; Ricky Hernandez-Sexton, Sr., St. Luke’s; Astul Irias, Sr., Elkmont; Webster Jackson, Sr., Westminster-Oak Mountain; Drew Williamson, Jr., Donoho.

Midfielders

Noah Barrier, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Junior Diaz, Jr., Tanner; Luke Ferguson, Fr., Bayside Academy; Jesus Francisco, Jr., Collinsville; Justin Hanline, Sr., Danville; Joey Jones, Jr., Bayside Academy.

Defenders

Roberto Carlos, Sr., Collinsville; Hoke Fellers, Sr., Bayside Academy; Ty Ferguson, Sr., Bayside Academy; Robert Gallegos, Jr., Collinsville; Nick Lyons, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Fernando Padilla, Jr., Collinsville; Zach Smart, Sr., Bayside Academy.

Goalkeepers

Blai Cebrian, Jr., Bayside Academy; Ben Owens, Sr., Mars Hill Bible.

Coach of the year

Jeff Stanley, Collinsville.

 

AHSAA GIRLS SUPER ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Katie Brightwell – Sr. – F – 4A/5A – St. James

Lane Hope – Sr. – F – 7A – Oak Mountain

AB Korhonen – So. – F – 7A – Foley

Maddie Adams – Sr. – F – 6A – Northridge

Alexandria Warner – Jr. – F – 7A – Daphne

Claire Perkins – Sr. – F – 1A/3A – Susan Moore

Katherine Warren – Sr. – MF – 1A/3A – Trinity

Sydney Soehn – Sr. – MF – 7A – Spain Park

Isabel Smith – Sr. – MF – 6A – Mountain Brook

Grace Berry – Sr. – MF – 7A – Huntsville

Maddie Massie – Jr. – MF – 6A – Homewood

Kierson McDonald – Jr. – MF – 7A – Oak Mountain

Norah Roller – Jr. – MF – 4A/5A – Indian Springs

Tatum Ahlemeyer – So. – MF – 7A – Spain Park

Ella Denton – Sr. – D – 7A – Vestavia Hills

Hannah O’Kelley – Sr. – D – 7A – Hewitt-Trussville

Lilly Lowery – Sr. – D – 6A – Homewood

Caila Batchelor – Sr. – D – 7A – James Clemens

Maddie McNulty – Sr. – D – 7A – Spain Park

Kensley Simmons – Sr. – D – 7A – Auburn

Maggie Wakefield – So. – GK – 1A/3A – Donoho

Katie Crim – Sr. – GK – 6A – Homewood

SECOND TEAM

Ally Bailey – Sr. – F – 7A – Fairhope

Lily Hosmer – Jr. – F – 4A/5A – East Limestone

Mary Siena McBride – Jr. – F – 6A – Homewood

Anna Towry – Jr. – F – 7A – Vestavia

Saylor Richard – Sr. – F – 6A – Pell City

Olivia Patterson – Jr. – F – 7A – Florence

Bailee Washington – Sr. – MF – 6A – Helena

Carley White – Jr. – MF – 7A – Bob Jones

Rhia Tkac – Sr. – MF – 1A/3A – Bayside Academy

Camryn Davis – Sr. – MF – 6A – Southside-Gadsden

Brandi Hernandez – Jr. – MF – 4A/5A – West Morgan

Erin Turley – So. – MF – 1A/3A – Donoho

Sarah Kate Mitchell – Jr. – MF – 6A – Randolph

Bonnie Frost – Sr. – MF – 6A – Decatur

Kensley Simmons – Sr. – D – 7A – Florence

Georgia Cousins – Jr. – D – 7A – Thompson

Michaela Houser – Sr. – D – 1A/3A – Whitesburg Christian Academy

Olivia Honeycutt – Sr. – D – 4A/5A – Indian Springs

Aubrey Gaut – Sr. – D – 7A – Oak Mountain

Morgan Snyder – Sr. – D – 7A – Thompson

Aubrey Sarkowski – Sr. – GK – 7A – Auburn

Kate Murray – Jr. – GK – 7A – Oak Mountain

CLASS 7A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Ally Bailey, Sr., Fairhope; Anna Towry, Jr., Vestavia Hills; Olivia Patterson, Jr., Florence; Lane Hope, Sr., Oak Mountain; AB Korhonen, So., Foley; Alexandria Warner, Jr., Daphne; Julia Farris, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville.

Midfielders

Amanda McFarlin, Jr., Vestavia Hills; Sam Reitz, So., Auburn; Carley White, Jr., Bob Jones; Sydney Soehn, Sr., Spain Park; Grace Berry, Sr., Huntsville; Kierson McDonald, Jr., Oak Mountain; Tatum Ahlemeyer, So., Spain Park.

Defenders

Aubrey Gaut, Sr., Oak Mountain; Morgan Snyder, Sr., Thompson; Ella Denton, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Hannah O’Kelley, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Caila Bachelor, Sr., James Clemens; Maddie McNulty, Sr., Spain Park; Kensley Simmons, Sr., Auburn; Kensely Simmons, Sr., Florence.

Goalkeepers

Aubrey Sarkowski, Sr., Auburn; Kate Murray, Jr., Oak Mountain.

Coach of the year 

Robert Starr, Spain Park.

CLASS 6A ALL-STATE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Caroline Krebbs, Sr., Spanish Fort; Jeta Falcon, Sr., Cullman; Leah South, Sr., Decatur; Riley Kate Hulsey, Sr., Helena; Mary Siena McBride, Jr., Homewood; Saylor Richard, Sr., Pell City; Maddie Adams, Sr., Northridge.

Midfielders

Avery Burleson, Sr., Chelesa; Bailee Washington, Sr., Helena; Camryn Davis, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Sarah Kate Mitchell, Jr., Randolph; Bonnie Frost, Sr., Decatur; Isabel Smith, Sr., Mountain Brook; Maddie Massie, Jr., Homewood.

Defenders

Abby Morrow, Jr., Cullman; Hayden Myers, Sr., Northridge; Reagan Knight, So., McGill-Toolen; Ziniah Hardy, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Cecelia Antoon, Jr., St. Paul’s; Langston Lilly, Fr., Mountain Brook; Lilly Lowery, Sr., Homewood.

Goalkeepers

Katie Crim, Sr., Homewood; Laine Minnich, Fr., Mountain Brook.

Coach of the year

Tiffany Cargill, Southside-Gadsden.

CLASS 4A/5A

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Francheska Arellano, Fr., St. Michael; Anna Cate Edwards, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Ashly Garcia, Jr., Russellville; Addison Doyle , So., Indian Springs; Lily Hosmer, Jr., East Limestone; Katie Brightwell, So., St. James; Mariella Cazzavillian, Fr., St. John Paul II.

Midfielders

Tatum Hoffman, So., St. Michael; Catherine Harris, Jr., Munford; Raegan Kelly, Jr., East Limestone; Brandi Hernandez, Jr., West Morgan; Norah Roller, Jr., Indian Springs; Marlee Wilkins, Sr., Satsuma; Lanie Willis, Jr., Guntersville.

Defenders

Marissa Summerlin, So., St. John Paul II; Tate Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian; Elisa Christensen, So., St. Michael; Aislyn Godfrey, Jr., Westbrook Christian; Errin Martin, Jr., East Limestone; Emi Nabors, So., Lincoln; Olivia Honeycutt, Sr., Indian Springs.

Goalkeepers

Erin Barker, Sr., Lincoln; MiMi Smith, Jr., St. Michael.

Coach of the Year

Max Norman, East Limestone

CLASS 1A/3A

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Ester Marcial, Fr., Elkmont; Layla Sherrill, 7th, Danville; Angel Boston, Sr., Danville; Daisy Barrientos, Sr., Collinsville; Emily White, Jr., Westminister Christian; Mary Alice Sasser, Sr., Trinity; Claire Perkins, Sr., Susan Moore; Kiley Hawarah, Fr., Bayshore Christian.

Midfielders

Daisy Hernandez, Sr., Elkmont; Dakota Freeman, So., Cottage Hill; Bryonna Castrejon, Sr., Tanner; Kiley Hawarah, 8th, St. Luke’s; Rhia Tkac, Sr., Bayside Academy; Erin Turley, So., Donoho; Katherine Warren, Sr., Trinity. 

Defenders

AP Stewart, Jr., Trinity; Fernanda Chavez, Fr., Susan Moore; Morgan Morris, Sr., Elmont; Sophie Lynch, Sr., Cottage Hill; Samantha Wakefield, So., Donoho; Morgan Alley, Sr., Whitesburg Christian; Michaela Houser, Sr., Whitesburg Christian. 

Goalkeepers

Maggie Wakefield, Sr., Donoho; Daijah Hammond, Sr., Glencoe. 

Coach of the year

Julia Houser, Whitesburg Christian

