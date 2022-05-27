With three DeKalb County boys soccer programs making deep postseason runs and two county girls squads making the playoffs, several county players and coaches were acknowledged on the state level this week.
Five Collinsville boys were selected to the Class 1A/3A All-State Team and head coach Jeff Stanley was selected as the classification’s boys coach of the year, as voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches from across Alabama.
Forward Roberto Diaz, midfielder Jesus Francisco and defenders Roberto Carlos, Robert Gallegos and Fernando Padilla were each selected to the 1A/3A boys first team for Collinsville, who finished as the state runner-up.
In 6A, Fort Payne defender Cristian Barrientos was selected to the super all-state first team — comprised of the state’s top players, regardless of classification.
Fort Payne boys head coach Michael Farmer was named coach of the year, with forward Joshua Guerra garnering all-state honors. Fort Payne wrapped its season in the state semifinal round for a second straight year.
In 4A/5A, Crossville midfielder Alan Balcazar was selected as an all-state performer. Balcazar and the Lions, under the leadership of first-year head coach Isaac Dismuke, closed the 2022 season with a state semifinal-round finish for a second year in a row.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville senior Daisy Barrientos received AHSAA Class 1A/3A All-State First-Team acclaim for her performances in the 2022 season.
Barrientos, a forward for the Panthers, was the lone DeKalb County girls all-state first-team selection, as voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches across Alabama. She helped the Collinsville girls achieve Area 6’s runner-up, a 9-12 overall record and the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.
In Class 6A, Fort Payne’s Avery Chadwick and Isabela Hernandez were selected to the second team. Chadwick, a freshman forward, tallied 20 goals with eight assists and two hat tricks. Hernandez, a senior defender, started every match for the Wildcats, recording two critical blocks to save goals with one goal and one assist.
Fort Payne’s Chloe Goggans, Camryn Brewis and Angelica Robles garnered all-state honorable mentions. Goggans, a freshman forward, collected 18 goals with eight assists and two hat tricks. Brewis, a sophomore goalkeeper, compiled 86 saves, and Robles, a senior midfielder, finished the season with nine goals and four assists.
Here are this year’s all-state teams, with name, year and school:
AHSAA BOYS SUPER ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Kidomo Albert – Jr. – 7A – Davidson
Astul Irias – Sr. – 1/3A – Elkmont
Baronyi Kengeye – Sr. – 7A – Davidson
Alex Kohn – Sr. – 4A/5A – Montgomery Academy
Henry McMurphy – Sr. – 7A – Daphne
Jackson Nabors – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs
Franklin Perez – Sr. – 4/5A – Sylacauga
Midfielders
Joe Armstrong – Sr. – 6A – Mountain Brook
Camden Faircloth – Sr. – 4/5A – Sylacauga
Jack Heaps – So. –6A – Mountain Brook
Joey Jones – Jr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy
Matthias Leib – Jr. – 6A – Briarwood
Noah Miller – Jr. – 7A – Daphne
Jonathan Salgado – Sr. – 4/5A – Russellville
Nathan Tozzi – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs
Defenders
Cristian Barrientos – So. – 6A – Fort Payne
Ty Ferguson – Sr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy
Alejandro Hernandez – Jr. – 6A – Pelham
Anders Hughes – Sr. – 6A – Randolph
Fox Landgren – Sr. – 6A – Homewood
Brayden Strait – Sr. – 7A – Huntsville
Goalkeepers
Reed Harradine – Jr. – 6A – Mountain Brook
Sims Tosh – Sr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Ruston Bassett – Sr. – 4A/5A – Montgomery Academy
Mason Brown – Fr. – 1/3A – St Luke’s
Aurelio Francisco – Jr. – 7A – Tuscaloosa County
Gideon Garcia – Sr. – 4/5A – Faith Academy
Orlando Jimenez – Sr. – 4/5A – Russellville
Vance Phillips – Jr. – 6A – Mountain Brook
Dominic Piccini – Sr. – 6 – McGill-Toolen
AJ Shumate – Fr. – 4/5A – Guntersville
Midfielders
AJ Davis – Sr. – 6A – Gulf Shores
Jonah de Lange – Jr – 7A – Davidson
Junior Diaz – Jr. – 1/3A – Tanner
Luke Ferguson – Fr. – 1/3A – Bayside Academy
Justin Hanline – Sr. – 1/3A – Danville
Daniel Pavon – So. – 4/5A – Leeds
Matthew Stroud – Sr. – 7A – Fairhope
Defenders
Nick Berg – Sr. – 7A – Hoover
Joshua Bramblett – Jr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs
Ariq Chandra – Jr. – 6A – Southside-Gadsden
Gus Colvin – Jr. – 4/5A – Indian Springs
Connor Fore – Sr. – 7A – Vestavia Hills
Garret Murphy – Jr. – 7A – Oak Mountain
Brian Pecina – Sr. – 4/5A – Fairview
Goalkeepers
Adam Alemond – Jr. – 7A – Oak Mountain
Blai Cebrian – Jr . – 1/3A – Bayside Academy
KJ Godwin – Sr. – 6A – Pelham
CLASS 7A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Kidomo Albert, Jr., Davidson; Josh Fain, Sr., Auburn; Aurelio Francisco, Jr., Tuscaloosa County; Eli Jennings, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Nate Joiner, So., Oak Mountain; Baronyi Kengeye, Sr., Davidson; Henry McMurphy, Sr., Daphne.
Midfielders
Jonah de Lange, Jr., Davidson; Ayden Green, Sr., Smiths Station; Noah Miller, Jr., Daphne; Josh Owens, Jr. Thompson; Om Shrestha, So., Oak Mountain; Matthew Stroud, Sr., Fairhope; Jorge Torres, Sr., Grissom.
Defenders
Nick Berg, Sr., Hoover; Cameron Bonner, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Connor Fore, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Connor Fore, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Corbitt Grundhoefer, Sr., Oak Mountain; Garret Murphy, Jr., Oak Mountain; Nolan Peffer, Jr., Huntsville; Brayden Strait, Sr., Huntsville.
Goalkeepers
Adam Alemond, Jr., Oak Mountain; Mario Areas, Sr., Florence; Edwin Vasquez, So., Albertville.
Coach of the year
Heath Burt, Daphne.
CLASS 6A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
John Doster, Sr. Southside-Gadsden; Joshua Guerra, Jr., Fort Payne; Grayson Myles, Sr., St. Paul’s; Vance Phillips, Jr., Mountain Brook; Dominic Piccini, Sr., McGill-Toolen; Matt Wolf, So., Springville.
Midfielders
Joe Armstrong, Sr., Mountain Brook; Brandon Ayala, Jr., Southside-Gadsden; Finn Calloway, Fr. Mountain Brook; AJ Davis, Sr., Gulf Shores; Ellis Dykes, So., Northridge; Jack Heaps, So., Mountain Brook; Matthias Leib, Jr., Briarwood.
Defenders
Cristian Barrientos, So., Fort Payne; Ariq Chandra, Jr., Southside-Gadsden; Alejandro Hernandez, Jr., Pelham; Anders Hughes, Sr., Randolph; Fox Landgren, Sr., Homewood; Alvaro Macias-Cazorla, Jr., Scottsboro; Luke Miller, 8th, Chelsea.
Goalkeepers
KJ Godwin, Sr., Pelham; Reed Harradine, Jr., Mountain Brook; Cole Queeney, Sr., Randolph.
Coach of the year
Michael Farmer, Fort Payne
CLASS 4A/5A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Gideon Garcia, Sr., Faith Academy; Orlando Jimenez, Sr., Russellville; Alex Kohn, Sr., Montgomery Academy; Jackson Nabors, Sr., Indian Springs; Franklin Perez, Sr., Sylacauga; Branson Phelps, Sr., Faith Academy; AJ Shumate, Fr., Guntersville.
Midfielders
Alan Balcazar, Sr., Crossville; Camden Faircloth, Sr., Sylacauga; Vicente Machic, Sr., Russellville; Daniel Pavon, So., Leeds; Gabe Restrepo, Jr., John Carroll; Jonathan Salgado, Sr., Russellville; Nathan Tozzi, Sr., Indian Springs.
Defenders
Joshua Bramblett, Jr., Indian Springs; Gus Colvin, Indian Springs; Jaleel Harris, Sr., Lincoln; Hudson Hodges, Sr., Sylacauga; Blake Mize, Sr., John Carroll; Brian Pecina, Fairview; Ian Vachon, Sr., Madison Academy.
Goalkeepers
Dexter Tai, Sr., Sylacauga; Sims Tosh, Sr., Indian Springs.
Coach of the year
Gabriel DeQueiroz, Montgomery Academy.
CLASS 1A/3A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Mason Brown, Fr., St. Luke’s; Roberto Diaz, Sr., Collinsville; Manuel Felipe, Sr., Tanner; Ricky Hernandez-Sexton, Sr., St. Luke’s; Astul Irias, Sr., Elkmont; Webster Jackson, Sr., Westminster-Oak Mountain; Drew Williamson, Jr., Donoho.
Midfielders
Noah Barrier, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Junior Diaz, Jr., Tanner; Luke Ferguson, Fr., Bayside Academy; Jesus Francisco, Jr., Collinsville; Justin Hanline, Sr., Danville; Joey Jones, Jr., Bayside Academy.
Defenders
Roberto Carlos, Sr., Collinsville; Hoke Fellers, Sr., Bayside Academy; Ty Ferguson, Sr., Bayside Academy; Robert Gallegos, Jr., Collinsville; Nick Lyons, Sr., Mars Hill Bible; Fernando Padilla, Jr., Collinsville; Zach Smart, Sr., Bayside Academy.
Goalkeepers
Blai Cebrian, Jr., Bayside Academy; Ben Owens, Sr., Mars Hill Bible.
Coach of the year
Jeff Stanley, Collinsville.
AHSAA GIRLS SUPER ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Katie Brightwell – Sr. – F – 4A/5A – St. James
Lane Hope – Sr. – F – 7A – Oak Mountain
AB Korhonen – So. – F – 7A – Foley
Maddie Adams – Sr. – F – 6A – Northridge
Alexandria Warner – Jr. – F – 7A – Daphne
Claire Perkins – Sr. – F – 1A/3A – Susan Moore
Katherine Warren – Sr. – MF – 1A/3A – Trinity
Sydney Soehn – Sr. – MF – 7A – Spain Park
Isabel Smith – Sr. – MF – 6A – Mountain Brook
Grace Berry – Sr. – MF – 7A – Huntsville
Maddie Massie – Jr. – MF – 6A – Homewood
Kierson McDonald – Jr. – MF – 7A – Oak Mountain
Norah Roller – Jr. – MF – 4A/5A – Indian Springs
Tatum Ahlemeyer – So. – MF – 7A – Spain Park
Ella Denton – Sr. – D – 7A – Vestavia Hills
Hannah O’Kelley – Sr. – D – 7A – Hewitt-Trussville
Lilly Lowery – Sr. – D – 6A – Homewood
Caila Batchelor – Sr. – D – 7A – James Clemens
Maddie McNulty – Sr. – D – 7A – Spain Park
Kensley Simmons – Sr. – D – 7A – Auburn
Maggie Wakefield – So. – GK – 1A/3A – Donoho
Katie Crim – Sr. – GK – 6A – Homewood
SECOND TEAM
Ally Bailey – Sr. – F – 7A – Fairhope
Lily Hosmer – Jr. – F – 4A/5A – East Limestone
Mary Siena McBride – Jr. – F – 6A – Homewood
Anna Towry – Jr. – F – 7A – Vestavia
Saylor Richard – Sr. – F – 6A – Pell City
Olivia Patterson – Jr. – F – 7A – Florence
Bailee Washington – Sr. – MF – 6A – Helena
Carley White – Jr. – MF – 7A – Bob Jones
Rhia Tkac – Sr. – MF – 1A/3A – Bayside Academy
Camryn Davis – Sr. – MF – 6A – Southside-Gadsden
Brandi Hernandez – Jr. – MF – 4A/5A – West Morgan
Erin Turley – So. – MF – 1A/3A – Donoho
Sarah Kate Mitchell – Jr. – MF – 6A – Randolph
Bonnie Frost – Sr. – MF – 6A – Decatur
Kensley Simmons – Sr. – D – 7A – Florence
Georgia Cousins – Jr. – D – 7A – Thompson
Michaela Houser – Sr. – D – 1A/3A – Whitesburg Christian Academy
Olivia Honeycutt – Sr. – D – 4A/5A – Indian Springs
Aubrey Gaut – Sr. – D – 7A – Oak Mountain
Morgan Snyder – Sr. – D – 7A – Thompson
Aubrey Sarkowski – Sr. – GK – 7A – Auburn
Kate Murray – Jr. – GK – 7A – Oak Mountain
CLASS 7A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Ally Bailey, Sr., Fairhope; Anna Towry, Jr., Vestavia Hills; Olivia Patterson, Jr., Florence; Lane Hope, Sr., Oak Mountain; AB Korhonen, So., Foley; Alexandria Warner, Jr., Daphne; Julia Farris, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville.
Midfielders
Amanda McFarlin, Jr., Vestavia Hills; Sam Reitz, So., Auburn; Carley White, Jr., Bob Jones; Sydney Soehn, Sr., Spain Park; Grace Berry, Sr., Huntsville; Kierson McDonald, Jr., Oak Mountain; Tatum Ahlemeyer, So., Spain Park.
Defenders
Aubrey Gaut, Sr., Oak Mountain; Morgan Snyder, Sr., Thompson; Ella Denton, Sr., Vestavia Hills; Hannah O’Kelley, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville; Caila Bachelor, Sr., James Clemens; Maddie McNulty, Sr., Spain Park; Kensley Simmons, Sr., Auburn; Kensely Simmons, Sr., Florence.
Goalkeepers
Aubrey Sarkowski, Sr., Auburn; Kate Murray, Jr., Oak Mountain.
Coach of the year
Robert Starr, Spain Park.
CLASS 6A ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Caroline Krebbs, Sr., Spanish Fort; Jeta Falcon, Sr., Cullman; Leah South, Sr., Decatur; Riley Kate Hulsey, Sr., Helena; Mary Siena McBride, Jr., Homewood; Saylor Richard, Sr., Pell City; Maddie Adams, Sr., Northridge.
Midfielders
Avery Burleson, Sr., Chelesa; Bailee Washington, Sr., Helena; Camryn Davis, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Sarah Kate Mitchell, Jr., Randolph; Bonnie Frost, Sr., Decatur; Isabel Smith, Sr., Mountain Brook; Maddie Massie, Jr., Homewood.
Defenders
Abby Morrow, Jr., Cullman; Hayden Myers, Sr., Northridge; Reagan Knight, So., McGill-Toolen; Ziniah Hardy, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Cecelia Antoon, Jr., St. Paul’s; Langston Lilly, Fr., Mountain Brook; Lilly Lowery, Sr., Homewood.
Goalkeepers
Katie Crim, Sr., Homewood; Laine Minnich, Fr., Mountain Brook.
Coach of the year
Tiffany Cargill, Southside-Gadsden.
CLASS 4A/5A
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Francheska Arellano, Fr., St. Michael; Anna Cate Edwards, Sr., Westbrook Christian; Ashly Garcia, Jr., Russellville; Addison Doyle , So., Indian Springs; Lily Hosmer, Jr., East Limestone; Katie Brightwell, So., St. James; Mariella Cazzavillian, Fr., St. John Paul II.
Midfielders
Tatum Hoffman, So., St. Michael; Catherine Harris, Jr., Munford; Raegan Kelly, Jr., East Limestone; Brandi Hernandez, Jr., West Morgan; Norah Roller, Jr., Indian Springs; Marlee Wilkins, Sr., Satsuma; Lanie Willis, Jr., Guntersville.
Defenders
Marissa Summerlin, So., St. John Paul II; Tate Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian; Elisa Christensen, So., St. Michael; Aislyn Godfrey, Jr., Westbrook Christian; Errin Martin, Jr., East Limestone; Emi Nabors, So., Lincoln; Olivia Honeycutt, Sr., Indian Springs.
Goalkeepers
Erin Barker, Sr., Lincoln; MiMi Smith, Jr., St. Michael.
Coach of the Year
Max Norman, East Limestone
CLASS 1A/3A
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Ester Marcial, Fr., Elkmont; Layla Sherrill, 7th, Danville; Angel Boston, Sr., Danville; Daisy Barrientos, Sr., Collinsville; Emily White, Jr., Westminister Christian; Mary Alice Sasser, Sr., Trinity; Claire Perkins, Sr., Susan Moore; Kiley Hawarah, Fr., Bayshore Christian.
Midfielders
Daisy Hernandez, Sr., Elkmont; Dakota Freeman, So., Cottage Hill; Bryonna Castrejon, Sr., Tanner; Kiley Hawarah, 8th, St. Luke’s; Rhia Tkac, Sr., Bayside Academy; Erin Turley, So., Donoho; Katherine Warren, Sr., Trinity.
Defenders
AP Stewart, Jr., Trinity; Fernanda Chavez, Fr., Susan Moore; Morgan Morris, Sr., Elmont; Sophie Lynch, Sr., Cottage Hill; Samantha Wakefield, So., Donoho; Morgan Alley, Sr., Whitesburg Christian; Michaela Houser, Sr., Whitesburg Christian.
Goalkeepers
Maggie Wakefield, Sr., Donoho; Daijah Hammond, Sr., Glencoe.
Coach of the year
Julia Houser, Whitesburg Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.