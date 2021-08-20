Big plays hurt Valley Head in loss against Ragland

It’s been a wild eight days for new Valley Head football coach Charles Hammon.
He was hired eight days ago as the Tigers’ new coach and Friday night the team opened its season against Ragland which ended with a 40-18 loss.
While the outcome wasn’t what the new coach wanted, there was still plenty of positives he could take away from the game. However, big plays from Ragland and the August heat turned out to be too much for the Tigers to overcome.
“It wasn’t a very good night,” he said. “We are out of shape and we’ve gone through a coaching change. If we can get in shape then I think we’ll have a chance to win a few ball games.”
The game started off close in the first half with Ragland scoring first with a 40-yard pass from Owen Schall to Jordan Turner. The extra-point attempt failed and Ragland had a 6-0 lead.
Valley Head answered back with 10:03 remaining in the second with a 72-yard touchdown run from Ashton Brown. The extra point attempt failed.
Schall threw his second touchdown of the night with 6:42 left in the first half on a 54-yard pass to Kentrell Turner. Jagger Cox added the extra point to give Ragland a 13-6 lead.
Ragland added another touchdown before halftime with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Schall to Ethan Courtney. The extra-point failed and Ragland took a 26-6 lead into halftime.
Valley Head returned to the field in the second half looking to get back in the game and the Tigers made a great effort.
Eian Bain scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 26-12. Brandon Vazquez kept the momentum going for the Tigers by blocking a Ragland punt and setting the offense up with good field position.
Bain then scored on a 61-yard run to cut the lead to 26-18.
The rest of the game would be all Ragland as Schall and Turner would connect for two more touchdowns to close out the game.
Eian Bain led Valley Head with 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ashton Brown added 122 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Schall went 14-for-21 with 235 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Turner had four catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
