Mann’s big night helps Geraldine defeat Hokes Bluff

Geraldine’s Carlos Mann (22) is chased by Hokes Bluff’s Noah Sprayberry after intercepting a pass Thursday night.

 Shannon J. Alllen | Sand Mountain Reporter

Carlos Mann rushed for two touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes, propelling Geraldine to a 23-2 triumph over Hokes Bluff on Thursday night at Mike “Coach Rob” Robertson Stadium.

It was only the second meeting between the teams and came 58 years after their first matchup, won by the Eagles at Hokes Bluff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.