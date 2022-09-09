Mann’s big night helps Geraldine defeat Hokes Bluff

Carlos Mann rushed for two touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes, propelling Geraldine to a 23-2 triumph over Hokes Bluff on Thursday night at Mike “Coach Rob” Robertson Stadium.
It was only the second meeting between the teams and came 58 years after their first matchup, won by the Eagles at Hokes Bluff.
Geraldine improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Class 3A, Region 6 standings. Hokes Bluff slipped to 1-2, 1-1.
Mann’s first interception set up the Bulldogs’ initial scoring drive, which he capped with a 32-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-short play. Moses Garcia’s extra point made it 7-2 late In the opening period.
Hokes Bluff’s defense recorded the Eagles’ only points by tackling Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin for a safety with 10:15 left in the second period.
Colvin was shaken up on the play and didn’t return the rest of the night. Mann and Caleb Hall alternated at quarterback in Colvin’s absence.
On a third-and-16 play, Mann broke free and sprinted 75 yards to the end zone at the 9:52 mark of the third period. Garcia’s point-after made it 14-2.
Hokes Bluff received the kickoff and was forced to punt, and the snap sailed over the punter’s head. He kicked the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety, extending Geraldine’s advantage to 16-2 with 8:55 to play in the third.
On Geraldine’s next drive, Kobe Hill’s 9-yard carry gave the Bulldogs a first-and-goal at the Hokes Bluff 1-yard line. Hall scored from there on the first play of the fourth period. Garcia’s kick gave the Bulldogs a 23-2 lead with 11:56 left in the game.
Mann picked off a tipped pass and returned it to Hokes Bluff’s 17 with 10:56 on the clock. The drive ended when the Eagles blocked Garcia’s 27-yard field goal attempt with 8:30 to go.
Garcia was short on a 48-yard field goal try with 3:34 remaining.
