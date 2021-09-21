Following hot offensive performances last week, DeKalb County programs Valley Head and Ider duel Friday night.
Ider hosts Valley Head at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium at 7.
With a 64-42 victory against Class 1A, Region 7 foe Gaylesville last Friday, Valley Head (2-3, 2-1 1A, Region 7) had its greatest offensive outing of the 2021 season.
Eian Bain had a powerhouse individual performance for the Tigers, rushing for 250 yards with four touchdowns and passing for 52 yards and another score.
The Tigers amassed 457 yards of offense, including 405 yards rushing.
Valley Head’s defense restricted Gaylesville to 359 yards of offense.
In their all-time series against Ider, the Tigers maintain a 30-29 edge heading into this week’s matchup, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Tigers have won the last two meetings; a 34-32 win in 2020.
Ider improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in 2A, Region 7 competition after edging region rival Section 41-40 last week.
Hunter Robinson had a 53-yard scoring run and Ben Smith added a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the first 2 minutes of the game to quickly take a 14-0 lead. Robinson added a 15-yard scoring run inside the 8-minute mark of the fourth to give the Hornets a 41-24 lead.
The Hornets have wins against North Sand Mountain (13-7) and Woodville (53-0) on their 2021 resume.
Last week’s win at Section was Ider’s second-highest offensive showing of the season.
Plainview at Crossville
Plainview looks to rebound from its first loss against winless 5A Crossville at Crossville Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears fell behind in the third quarter of last week’s game against 3A, Region rival Geraldine and took a 26-20 loss, dropping to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Braiden Thomas led Plainview’s run game with 140 yards with a touchdown and Andrew Hall contributed two rushing scores behind 62 yards.
The Bears are 23-22-1 against Crossville, having won 34-20 in last season’s matchup, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Coming off a bye week, the Lions (0-4, 0-2 5A, Region 7) aim to regroup while chasing their first win of the season.
Crossville has failed to score in three of its four contests, including in its previous game: a 58-0 loss at region foe Guntersville on Sept. 10.
Collinsville used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Lions 21-20 in Crossville on Aug. 27.
Sand Rock at Collinsville
Coming off its third loss of the season, Collinsville hosts non-region rival Sand Rock at Chad Hawkins Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers seek to bounce back from their 35-7 loss at 3A, Region 7 foe Sylvania last Friday night, dropping their overall record to 2-3 and 1-2 in region competition.
Sylvania scored on its first five possessions and raced to a 35-0 halftime advantage.
Colton Wills rushed for a 19-yard score along the right sideline for the Panthers’ lone touchdown. Tristan Gallegos added a kick to give the game its final 35-7 tally.
Sand Rock, from 2A’s Region 6, visits Collinsville after taking its first loss last week, a 32-28 defeat against region rival Southeastern.
The Wildcats (3-1, 2-1) opened the season with a 48-42 win at Pisgah, followed it with a 32-13 victory at Westbrook Christian and a 53-13 win at Gaston.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Sand Rock holds a 19-13-1 series lead against Collinsville. The Panthers received a forfeit win last season and won the previous two games by a combined score of 91-0.
Geraldine at Saks
Fresh off a signature win against 3A, Region 7 rival Plainview, the Geraldine Bulldogs visit the Saks Wildcats for a non-region contest in Anniston at 7 p.m. Friday.
Last Friday in Rainsville, Jaxon Colvin ran in for a 20yard score to give the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 3A, Region 7) the lead for good midway through the third quarter and they held on to topple previously undefeated Plainview 26-20.
Colvin finished with 87 yards rushing and two rushing scores, and teammate Caleb Hall had a team-high 119 yards rushing with two scores.
Geraldine gained 329 yards of offense, including 310 from its running attack, while limiting Plainview to 252 total yards.
In last year’s inaugural meeting with Saks, the Bulldogs took a 46-14 loss.
The Wildcats are coming off a 16-7 win at Ohatchee last week, improving them to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in 3A, Region 5 play.
Saks opened with a 42-32 victory against Sylvania, later earning a 42-0 win at Talladega and a 34-25 win against Walter Wellborn. The lone loss was a 28-12 defeat against Piedmont.
Russell Christian at Cornerstone
In a rematch of last year’s Christian Football Association eight-man state championship game, the Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles host the Russell Christian Academy Warriors (Miss.) at Rodeo Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
In 2020, Russell Christian beat Cornerstone 41-6 for the state title.
The Eagles (2-1) host their second game of the season after a bye week.
In its previous game at Rodeo Field on Sept. 9, Cornerstone took a 14-13 loss against Tuscaloosa Christian.
Israel Phillips ran for 129 yards with a touchdown and Jack McGullion threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Eli Carter for the Eagles.
Russell Christian enters at 4-0 after earning a 31-12 triumph against Evangel Christian Academy last week.
The Warriors have surrendered just 20 points this season. They topped Tuscaloosa Christian 34-0 to open the season.
Tuscaloosa Christian has been the only common opponent between Cornerstone and Russell Christian so far.
