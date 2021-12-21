Sara Smith had 11 points, Gracey Johnson added nine points and No. 5-seeded Geraldine used late-game free throws to edge No. 4 Sylvania 40-36 in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament in Higdon on Monday night.
Geraldine (9-4) advanced to the semifinal round, playing top-seeded Pisgah at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles routed No. 8 Section 80-22 on Monday.
The Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws inside the final 20 seconds to turn a one-point lead into four and seal the win.
Sylvania (7-6) led 27-25 at the start of the fourth, before Smith made a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs ahead 28-27 with 7 minutes remaining in regulation. Johnson split a pair of foul shots with 52.0 seconds to play to break a 34-34 tie.
Chloe Murdock stole the ball and was fouled with 19.9 left. She made both free throws to give Geraldine a 39-34 advantage with 11.9 seconds remaining.
The Rams’ final score was an Ambriel Stopyak jump shot with 3.7 seconds to play.
Sylvania maintained a 22-19 halftime edge following Johnson’s layup with less than a minute remaining until intermission.
Johnson sank a corner 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the opening quarter to put the Bulldogs in front 13-10 by quarter’s end.
Anna Farmer, who led the Rams with 13 points, scored a jumper off glass and added a layup inside the final 5 minutes of the half.
Lilley Frost scored nine points and Stopyak added eight points for Sylvania.
