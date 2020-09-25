The Geraldine volleyball team defeated Ider 2-0 (25-21, 25-18) and Fort Payne 2-0 (25-14, 26-24) to sweep a varsity tri-match at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Against Ider, Lilly Rowell had eight kills with four digs, two aces and one block for the Bulldogs. Zoey Faulkner recorded 18 assists with three kills, three digs, two aces and two blocks, Jaden Dismuke added six digs, two kills and one assist, Brooklyn Hall chipped in six kills and three blocks and Lydia West had six kills.
Against Fort Payne, Rowell finished with nine kills, seven digs, two blocks, one assist and one ace. Faulkner contributed 22 assists with two aces, one kill, one dig and one block, Dismuke added 14 digs, two kills, two aces, one block and one assist, West had nine kills and one dig and Hall had two digs, one kill and one block.
Cooper Garrett registered eight assists with seven digs and five kills for Fort Payne in the loss. Braden Barksdale contributed 23 digs, Anna Banks had 13 digs and Abby Boatwright 11 digs. Natalie Hotalen added nine assists and Sophie Beason chipped in four kills.
Against Ider, Fort Payne’s Garrett finished with eight assists with four kills and three aces. Barksdale had 24 digs, Hotalen added six assists, Beason had four kills and Lily Jackson recorded seven digs and four kills.
Crossville visited Fort Payne on Thursday for a tri-match with Fort Payne and Arab, falling 2-0 to Fort Payne and 2-0 to Arab. Kinsley Henderson finished the night with 10 digs, six kills, three aces and one block for Crossville.
